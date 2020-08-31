THE WALK-A-BOUT Release New Music Video 'TALE OF THE VIBE RIDER'

Watch the new video below!

Aussie-American alternative rock quintet THE WALK-A-BOUT hail from the artistic East End of Long Island, New York. On June 5, 2020, THE WALK-A-BOUT released their first full-length LP 20/20 worldwide in stores and online. The reviews are in and it's clear that 20/20 is one of the best albums of the year, with the release climbing to #8 on the ROOTS MUSIC RADIO ALTERNATIVE ROCK CHART with an unprecedented SEVEN SINGLES SIMULTANEOUSLY IN THE TOP 50! THE WALK-A-BOUT will premiere the official new video for their track "TALE OF THE VIBE RIDER" on August 28, directed by The Walk-A-Bout Drummer/Producer Drew Bertrand and edited by Roger Lian. Shortly after on September 9, 2020, the band will broadcast "THE WALK-A-BOUT LIVE IN 20/20" virtual album release concert on https://www.twitch.tv/srslive

antiMusic.com premiered the official new video from THE WALK-A-BOUT for their track "TALE OF THE VIBE RIDER" on August 28 here . Directed by THE WALK-A-BOUT drummer/producer Drew Bertrand and edited by Roger Lian, "TALE OF THE VIBE RIDER" captures the live WALK-A-BOUT energy in a beautiful natural setting. With exhilarating footage of the band playing live interspersed with moments of artistic flare, this is one fun video to watch.

On September 9th, 2020 at 8PM EST The Walk-A-Bout will broadcast "The Walk-A-Bout Live in 20/20," a two-set virtual album release concert. In addition to showcasing the songs on 20/20, some of which will be performed live for the first time, the two-and-a-half-hour show will include performances that span the band's entire catalog, along with some familiar favorites. The concert will livestream for free on https://www.twitch.tv/srslive

Produced by Andrew Michael Bertrand and mastered by Roger Lian, 20/20 is an incredibly diverse record that explores many genres, expanding the scope of the band's classic sound. There is something on the album for everyone. Whether it's alternative rock, world music, funk, or the influence of prog rock, THE WALK-A-BOUT's music is visceral, emotional, fun and socially conscious. Oasis Entertainment Blog calls the album "a multi-genre romp through musical styles such as funk, rock, world, Latin, and much more," while Exclusive Magazine raves that the album is "Destined to be a classic," and Keys and Chords in Belgium recognizes that 20/20 is "A beautiful album to discover and cherish."

Band members Darren "Sully" Sullivan, Kevin Anderson, Drew Bertrand, and Dave Christian were joined by bass player Keenan Zach for the writing and recording of 20/20, and their collective vision has allowed THE WALK-A-BOUT to explore the outer reaches of music, soul and spirit. This dynamic new collection maintains the band's depth and introspection, delivering a deep and entertaining album with pop appeal. 20/20 was recorded on 14 reels of two-inch tape, a recording method that is reflected in the dynamic sound of this extraordinary release.

THE WALK-A-BOUT has toured along the East and West Coasts throughout 2018 and 2019. With their world tour in support of 20/20 delayed by current industry-wide restrictions, the band will instead present "THE WALK-A-BOUT LIVE IN 20/20", a virtual album release concert on Twitch.TV September 9, 2020. The show will feature two hours of live music showcasing tracks from the new album and much more, giving fans around the world a chance to hear 20/20 performed live.

The stunning album art for 20/20 was done by George Panagakos of 525 Media , who also directed "Timeless," the first music video from 20/20.

Watch the new video here:

