THE VIBRATORS Reunite With Guitar Slinging Legend CHRIS SPEDDING On MARS CASINO!

The year is 1976 and the latest craze to hit the British night club scene is a small smattering of bands blasting what became known as punk rock music, a sound so energetic that it literally got audiences springing up and down rhythmically in time with the music, i.e. pogo dancing.

Two burgeoning artists from that scene, a quartet of pioneering rabble rousers calling themselves The Vibrators and a seasoned guitarist renowned as both a studio and live sideman, Chris Spedding, came together to celebrate this new dance craze, recording and releasing "Pogo Dancing" as a single. Thus began a lifelong friendship of mutual respect that continues to this day in the form of a brand new studio album, Mars Casino!

This album reunites the original Vibrators line-up of Knox on vocals and guitar, John Ellis on guitar, Pat Collier on bass and Eddie on drums with Spedding not only playing on each track but also co-producing the album with Pat Collier and the band. Combined, this collective has roughly 200 years of punk and rock experience between them and it shows! Just check out the title lead-off track "Mars Casino," which has been released in advance of the album. From the opening notes, it's clear these rock vets know their way around a tune, and still musically click and fit together as well as they did in 1976.

Mars Casino the album will be released November 20 on both digipak CD and a special limited-edition PINK vinyl! Listen here:

