THE TIPPING POINT to Mark 10th Anniversary With Chris Robinson, Joss Stone

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The Tipping Point, Tulane University's annual benefit concert supporting student scholarships, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Nov. 6 at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. Presented during Tulane's WAVE '26 Homecoming | Reunion | Family Weekend, this year's concert, themed 'The Decade of Impact,' marks 10 years of bringing artists from across the country together with New Orleans musicians for a singular night of music in support of Tulane students.

The 2026 Tipping Point will feature Chris Robinson, Joss Stone, Ben Jaffe, The War and Treaty, Amy Helm, Robert Randolph, River Eckert, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Tony Hall, Raymond Weber and the Dumpstaphunk Horns.

Grammy-winning guitarist and producer Eric Krasno returns as music director and bandleader, leading the artists through the collaborative performances that have become a signature of The Tipping Point. Produced by Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter of RWE Partners, the concert brings artists together in combinations created specifically for the evening rather than presenting a traditional series of individual sets.

'For 10 years, The Tipping Point has brought extraordinary artists to New Orleans for a purpose that goes to the heart of Tulane's mission: ensuring that talented students have the opportunity to pursue a Tulane education regardless of their financial circumstances,' said Tulane President Michael A. Fitts. 'Reaching this anniversary is a chance to celebrate what this community has built together and, most importantly, to continue investing in the students who will carry that impact forward.'

Since its inception, The Tipping Point has stood alone as the only concert of its kind in the U.S. that directly supports a university. Proceeds from the annual event fund scholarships that enable students to attend Tulane regardless of their economic background. Over the past decade, the concert has also developed a musical identity of its own, pairing internationally recognized artists with musicians whose careers and influence are deeply connected to New Orleans.

'Ten years ago, Nicole and I set out to create something that captured the extraordinary musical spirit of New Orleans, a city where genres collide, generations come together and incredible things happen when artists share a stage,' said Greg Williamson, co-founder of RWE Partners. 'The Tipping Point has always been about more than a lineup of remarkable musicians. It's about what happens when artists like Chris Robinson, Joss Stone, The War and Treaty and Robert Randolph come together with New Orleans legends like Ben Jaffe, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Tony Hall, Raymond Weber, Eric Krasno and the Dumpstaphunk Horns. There's a chemistry, a spontaneity and a sense of musical community that simply cannot be manufactured. That's the magic of New Orleans, and it's what has made The Tipping Point so special for the past decade. Nicole and I are incredibly proud of what we've built and even more excited about what's ahead.'

'The magic of The Tipping Point has always been in the combinations,' said Nicole Rechter, co-founder of RWE Partners. 'Artists come into this room from different musical backgrounds and generations, and by the end of the night they've created something together that no one in the audience will see anywhere else. Ten years in, it's remarkable to look at the community that has grown around this concert and to know that every year it comes back to supporting opportunities for Tulane students.'

Past Tipping Point performers have included Emmylou Harris, Billy F Gibbons, Ziggy Marley, Grace Potter, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, Warren Haynes, Joe Bonamassa, Stephen Marley, Lukas Nelson, Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal, Irma Thomas, David Shaw, Oteil Burbridge, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and others.

Produced by RWE Partners, The Tipping Point has become a cornerstone of Tulane's philanthropic and cultural calendar. Led by Williamson and Rechter, RWE Partners is also behind Love Rocks NYC and The Soho Sessions, among other music-driven events, and has raised more than $100 million for nonprofits through the power of music.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TippingPoint.Tulane.edu.

About RWE Partners

RWE Partners was co-founded by top New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson and global events producer Nicole Rechter. It is dedicated to celebrating the power of music, fostering unique connections and curating outstanding experiences while making a positive impact on society by raising awareness about issues such as mental health, medical research, gun safety, addiction and music education. Williamson and Rechter are esteemed industry professionals known as the co-executive producers and co-founders of the acclaimed Love Rocks NYC concerts, The Soho Sessions, the CBS TV special Play On, and Tulane University's annual Tipping Point concert, among many other events. Over the past decade, RWE Partners has raised more than $100 million for nonprofits through the power of music.

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