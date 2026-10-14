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THE SUITCASE JUNKET to Perform at Mercury Lounge

Matt Lorenz's new album TO GO ON explores grief through sparse, sublime arrangements.

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THE SUITCASE JUNKET to Perform at Mercury Lounge

Songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Matt Lorenz, who performs as THE SUITCASE JUNKET, recently released his seventh album, TO GO ON, via Bad Chef Records/Symphonic. Created in the wake of losing his sister, TO GO ON is a tender, beautiful, and arrestingly moving album; an internal dialogue and conversation with the departed.

The Suitcase Junket will perform at Mercury Lounge in New York City on October 18.

A solitary artist with an organic yet ornate vision, Matt's new album is his most acutely profound yet and has been lauded by The Bluegrass Situation, Glide Magazine, Twangville, and Boston Herald, who said, 'the record is sparse, sublime, deeply sad, and shockingly beautiful.'

Singles 'One More Mile' and 'Put Your Phone Down' were released during the album rollout, and Lorenz shared 'Blindside Memory' while showcasing at AmericanaFest in Nashville.

For To Go On, Lorenz reunited with engineer Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr.) at his Sonelab studio in Easthampton, Massachusetts, where he'd previously recorded extensively with Kate, including the pair contributing harmonies to other artists' material.

Event Details

Sunday, October 18

The Suitcase Junket @ Mercury Lounge

217 E Houston St

New York, NY 10002

Click Here to Get Tickets
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