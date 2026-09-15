THE SUITCASE JUNKET Releases BLINDSIDE MEMORY Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Suitcase Junket will release his new album To Go On on October 2 via Bad Chef Records/Symphonic. Created in the wake of losing his sister, singer-songwriter Kate Lorenz, the album is described as a tender, beautiful, and arrestingly moving work, an internal dialogue and conversation with the departed.

Singles 'One More Mile' and 'Put Your Phone Down' are already out, and the songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Matt Lorenz has now shared 'Blindside Memory' to kick off his week showcasing at AmericanaFest in Nashville.

Like the phenomenon it details, the track is full of surprises. A song addressed to Kate, its almost choral pre-verse makes way for an intimately groovy guitar/vocal verse that sets up its hearty, belting refrain. 'Everyone I know says they miss you / Everywhere I go, I hear your name / Every other day a blindside memory / Every time I say, it hurts the same.'

Lorenz recorded a live performance of 'Blindside Memory' with the Young@Heart Chorus, which tours internationally under the direction of Bob Cilman. 'I tend to work alone,' said Lorenz. 'But that mostly comes from necessity more than desire, so the idea for this performance was to be surrounded by all of these great singers who have a full lifetime of experience behind them and certainly understand grief and resiliency. We asked them to bring a photo of someone they've lost, and I brought a photo of Kate, and I just felt so much support from this group. There's a unique kind of shared intimacy when you sing together and having all their voices rising up around me was extremely powerful and moving and tender. By the end of our time together, they almost felt like extended family.'

For To Go On, Lorenz reunited with engineer Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr.) at his Sonelab studio in Easthampton, Massachusetts, where he'd previously recorded extensively with Kate, including the pair contributing harmonies to other artists' material.

'Kate's more on my mind than she ever would have been if she were alive, so there's something sweet in that sadness,' says Lorenz. 'When I'm singing and performing, I feel closer to her.'

Lorenz created a body of cyanotype-based artwork for To Go On. The larger pieces of art will be on display during the first round of release shows as set pieces and visual representations of the music. Following these special release performances featuring a multi-musician ensemble, The Suitcase Junket will resume solo touring in the Fall and has added dates to the run.

The Suitcase Junket Tour Dates

Sep 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement (AmericanaFest)

Sep 24 - Syracuse, NY @ The 443 Social Club

Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY @ The Ninth Ward at Babeville

Sep 26 - Rochester, NY @ Abilene Bar & Lounge

Oct 01 - Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview

Oct 02 - Berwyn, IL @ FitzGerald's Nightclub

Oct 03 - Appleton, WI @ Gibson Music Hall

Oct 04 - Madison, WI @ The Bur Oak

Oct 15 - Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge

Oct 16 - Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge

Oct 17 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

Oct 18 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Nov 05 - Portland, OR @ The Showdown (Pickathon Presents)

Nov 07 - Seattle, WA @ Ballard Homestead

Nov 08 - Trout Lake, WA @ Trout Lake Hall

Nov 12 - Providence, RI @ Myrtle

Nov 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

Nov 14 - Saranac Lake, NY @ Waterhole

Nov 15 - Burlington, VT @ Light Club Lamp Shop

Nov 18 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

Nov 19 - State College, PA @ The Attic

Nov 20 - Thomas, WV @ The Purple Fiddle

Nov 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Harmonie Hall

Dec 04 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

Dec 05 - Folsom, CA @ Folsom Saloon

Dec 06 - Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

Dec 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Jan 22 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall Lounge

Jan 23 - Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

To Go On Track List

1 - Oh Death

2 - One More Mile

3 - Don't Worry

4 - Put Your Phone Down

5 - Yardsale

6 - Silver Linings

7 - Afterparty

8 - Blindside Memory

9 - Born Wolves

10 - More Time

Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist



Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link