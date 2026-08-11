THE SUITCASE JUNKET Shares PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN Ahead of TO GO ON LP

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Matt Lorenz, the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who records as THE SUITCASE JUNKET, has released a new song titled PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN, the latest preview of his upcoming seventh album, TO GO ON, set for release via Bad Chef Records/Symphonic. The album was created following the death of Lorenz's sister, singer-songwriter Kate Lorenz, and is described as an internal dialogue with her memory. Lorenz has said the new track arrived to him quickly and felt like advice from Kate herself, urging listeners to put down their phones and step outside.

Lorenz recently shared the song 'One More Mile' to announce the October 2 release of To Go On. Created in the wake of losing his sister, it is described as a tender, beautiful, and arrestingly moving album — an internal dialogue and conversation with the departed, resonant to anyone who has ever loved anyone.

Lorenz says 'Put Your Phone Down' came to him all at once and felt like a gift from Kate, as if she were giving advice from beyond.

'The irony of this is that I was always razzing her about being on her phone, like a cliché of the little brother I was, 'Hey! Play with me! Play with me!''

The song's lyrics read: 'Put your phone down. Do it right now. Put your phone down. Ain't no love in there. Put your phone down, do it right now. Put your phone down and get outside.'

'Kate's more on my mind than she ever would have been if she were alive, so there's something sweet in that sadness,' says Lorenz. 'When I'm singing and performing, I feel closer to her.'

As part of the solitary work of To Go On, Lorenz, who recorded all the parts for the record, is making the videos himself for each single. He filmed 'Put Your Phone Down' in the woods and fields where he lives in rural Western Massachusetts. These are the places he hikes and canoes, taps maples in the spring, and presses apple cider in the fall. The frog and eft are familiars from the yard.

Lorenz has also created a body of cyanotype-based artwork for the album. The larger pieces of art will also be on display during the first round of release shows as set pieces and visual representations of the music. Following these special release performances featuring a multi-musician ensemble, The Suitcase Junket will resume solo touring in the fall and has added dates to the run.

To Go On Track List

Oh Death

One More Mile

Don't Worry

Put Your Phone Down

Yardsale

Silver Linings

Afterparty

Blindside Memory

Born Wolves

More Time

The Suitcase Junket Tour Dates

Sep 06 - Charlestown, RI @ Rhythm & Roots Festival

Sep 12 - Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

Sep 18 - Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

Sep 24 - Syracuse, NY @ The 443 Social Club

Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY @ The Ninth Ward at Babeville

Sep 26 - Rochester, NY @ Abilene Bar & Lounge

Oct 01 - Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview

Oct 02 - Berwyn, IL @ FitzGerald's Nightclub

Oct 03 - Appleton, WI @ Gibson Music Hall

Oct 04 - Madison, WI @ The Bur Oak

Oct 15 - Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge

Oct 16 - Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge

Oct 17 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

Oct 18 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Nov 07 - Seattle, WA @ Ballard Homestead

Nov 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

Nov 14 - Saranac Lake, NY @ Waterhole

Nov 15 - Burlington, VT @ Light Club Lamp Shop

Nov 18 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

Nov 20 - Thomas, WV @ The Purple Fiddle

Nov 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Harmonie Hall

Dec 06 - Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

Dec 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

For TO GO ON, Lorenz reunited with engineer Justin Pizzoferrato, known for his work with acts including Pixies, Sonic Youth, and Dinosaur Jr., recording at Pizzoferrato's Sonelab studio in Easthampton, Massachusetts, where Lorenz had previously worked alongside his sister on other projects.

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