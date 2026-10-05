THE SUITCASE JUNKET Releases TO GO ON, Exploring Loss and Memory

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Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matt Lorenz, who performs as THE SUITCASE JUNKET, has released his new album TO GO ON on Friday, October 2 via Bad Chef Records/Symphonic.

Created in the wake of losing his sister, singer-songwriter Kate Lorenz, it's a tender, beautiful, and arrestingly moving record; an internal dialogue and conversation with the departed, enormously resonant to anyone who ever loved anyone.

A solitary artist with an organic yet ornate vision, Matt's new album is his most acutely profound yet and has been lauded by The Bluegrass Situation, Glide Magazine, Twangville, and Boston Herald, who said, 'the record is sparse, sublime, deeply sad, and shockingly beautiful.'

Singles 'One More Mile' and 'Put Your Phone Down' were released during the album rollout, and Lorenz shared 'Blindside Memory' while showcasing at AmericanaFest in Nashville.

For TO GO ON, Lorenz reunited with engineer Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr.) at his Sonelab studio in Easthampton, Massachusetts, where he'd previously recorded extensively with Kate, including the pair contributing harmonies to other artists' material.

'Kate's more on my mind than she ever would have been if she were alive, so there's something sweet in that sadness,' says Lorenz. 'When I'm singing and performing, I feel closer to her.'

The Suitcase Junket will resume touring next week and has added special guests to the Northeast shows.

At LIZARD LOUNGE on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16, special guest bandmates include Kris Delmhorst, Ciarra Fragale, Julia Read & Louisa Stancioff. Ciarra Fragale will open the Thursday show, and Julia Read will open the Friday show.

At IRON HORSE on Saturday, October 17, special guest bandmates include Caitlin Canty, Kris Delmhorst & Louisa Stancioff. Stancioff will also open the show.

And at MERCURY LOUNGE on Sunday, October 18, special guest bandmates include Kris Delmhorst, Ciarra Fragale, Julia Read & Louisa Stancioff. Haunting Brooklyn songwriter Jocelyn Mackenzie will open the show.

The Suitcase Junket Tour Dates

Oct 15 - Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge %

Oct 16 - Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge %

Oct 17 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse %

Oct 18 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge %

Nov 05 - Portland, OR @ The Showdown (Pickathon Presents)

Nov 07 - Seattle, WA @ Ballard Homestead

Nov 08 - Trout Lake, WA @ Trout Lake Hall

Nov 12 - Providence, RI @ Myrtle

Nov 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

Nov 14 - Saranac Lake, NY @ Waterhole

Nov 15 - Waterbury Center, VT @ Zenbarn

Nov 18 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

Nov 19 - State College, PA @ The Attic

Nov 20 - Thomas, WV @ The Purple Fiddle

Nov 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Harmonie Hall

Dec 04 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

Dec 05 - Folsom, CA @ Folsom Saloon

Dec 06 - Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

Dec 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Jan 22 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall Lounge

Jan 23 - Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

% w/ Special Guests

Photo Credit: Jeff Fasano



Photo Credit: Jeff Fasano

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