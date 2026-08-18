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THE SUITCASE JUNKET to Play Mercury Lounge After New Album TO GO ON

The album TO GO ON reflects on the loss of Lorenz's sister, singer-songwriter Kate Lorenz.

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THE SUITCASE JUNKET to Play Mercury Lounge After New Album TO GO ON

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matt Lorenz, who performs as THE SUITCASE JUNKET, has announced the October 2 release of his seventh album, TO GO ON, via Bad Chef Records/Symphonic. Created in the wake of losing his sister, TO GO ON is described as a tender, beautiful, and arrestingly moving album; an internal dialogue and conversation with the departed.

THE SUITCASE JUNKET will perform at the Mercury Lounge in New York, NY on October 18 at 8:00pm.

The upcoming album's second single 'Put Your Phone Down,' Lorenz says came to him all at once and felt like a gift from his late sister, singer-songwriter Kate Lorenz, as if she were giving advice from beyond. TO GO ON enormously resonates with anyone who ever loved anyone.

Event Details

Sunday, October 18 | 8:00pm

THE SUITCASE JUNKET @ Mercury Lounge

217 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002

Tickets

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