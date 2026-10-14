THE ROLLING STONES Announce FOREIGN TONGUES, LOOSE LIPS Deluxe Edition
The deluxe edition includes five new recordings from the album's creative period, released by Capitol Records.
The Rolling Stones have announced Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips, the deluxe edition of their acclaimed new studio album Foreign Tongues, to be released November 27, 2026 by Capitol Records. Physical pre-orders are available now here.
The new collection features five new recordings from the creative period surrounding Foreign Tongues, including 'Where There's A Will,' 'Who You Callin' Crazy' featuring jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine, 'Human Tide,' 'Bad Luck Hideaway,' a duet vocal by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and 'She Still Comes Around.' Together, the five songs capture the extraordinary creative momentum of the Foreign Tongues sessions, showcasing the Stones' enduring chemistry and appetite for creating new music while drawing on the unmistakable sound that has defined the band for more than six decades.
'Bad Luck Hideaway,' previously released as a bonus track on the iTunes exclusive edition of Foreign Tongues, was recently made available more widely on digital platforms as the B-side to a new streaming single release of 'Mr. Charm.' 'Who You Callin' Crazy' will be digitally released on October 16, giving fans the first taste of the previously unreleased new material from Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips.
Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips will be available as a standalone vinyl edition, a deluxe 2CD edition, and across digital formats. The standalone vinyl edition features all five Loose Lips recordings on LP, alongside a CD of the original Foreign Tongues album. The 2CD edition includes the original 14-track Foreign Tongues album on CD1 and the five Loose Lips recordings on CD2.
Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips follows the release of Foreign Tongues, the Rolling Stones' 14-track studio album released on July 10, 2026 via Capitol Records, topping the charts in 14 countries globally. The album received widespread critical acclaim, with The Times hailing it as 'a career high' and awarding it five stars, while The Telegraph also awarded five stars, praising the record's 'vitality, wit, richness, energy and joy.' The 14-track collection follows less than three years after the band's universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success.
Physical Formats
1LP + 'Foreign Tongues' CD Insert: The special vinyl edition features the five Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips recordings on heavyweight red vinyl, housed in a distinctive single sleeve with matt and spot-gloss finish and die-cut centre hole on the front cover. The package also includes the original Foreign Tongues studio album on CD in a card wallet.
2CD: The deluxe 2CD edition presents the complete Foreign Tongues studio album on CD1, with the five new Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips recordings collected on CD2. Presented in a six-panel digisleeve with a 16-page booklet and gold foil detailing, the set offers the definitive expanded edition of the Stones' acclaimed new studio album.
Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips — 1LP Track Listing
Side A
2. Who You Callin' Crazy
Side B
3. Human Tide
4. Bad Luck Hideaway
5. She Still Comes Around
Plus: Foreign Tongues — original 14-track studio album on CD
CD1 — Foreign Tongues
1. Rough and Twisted
2. In The Stars
3. Jealous Lover
4. Mr. Charm
5. Divine Intervention
6. Ringing Hollow
7. Never Wanna Lose You
8. Hit Me In The Head
9. You Know I'm No Good
10. Some Of Us
11. Covered In You
12. Side Effects
13. Back In Your Life
14. Beautiful Delilah
CD2 — Loose Lips
2. Who You Callin' Crazy
3. Human Tide
4. Bad Luck Hideaway
5. She Still Comes Around
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