THE ROLLING STONES Announce FOREIGN TONGUES, LOOSE LIPS Deluxe Edition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Rolling Stones have announced Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips, the deluxe edition of their acclaimed new studio album Foreign Tongues, to be released November 27, 2026 by Capitol Records. Physical pre-orders are available now here.

The new collection features five new recordings from the creative period surrounding Foreign Tongues, including 'Where There's A Will,' 'Who You Callin' Crazy' featuring jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine, 'Human Tide,' 'Bad Luck Hideaway,' a duet vocal by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and 'She Still Comes Around.' Together, the five songs capture the extraordinary creative momentum of the Foreign Tongues sessions, showcasing the Stones' enduring chemistry and appetite for creating new music while drawing on the unmistakable sound that has defined the band for more than six decades.

'Bad Luck Hideaway,' previously released as a bonus track on the iTunes exclusive edition of Foreign Tongues, was recently made available more widely on digital platforms as the B-side to a new streaming single release of 'Mr. Charm.' 'Who You Callin' Crazy' will be digitally released on October 16, giving fans the first taste of the previously unreleased new material from Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips will be available as a standalone vinyl edition, a deluxe 2CD edition, and across digital formats. The standalone vinyl edition features all five Loose Lips recordings on LP, alongside a CD of the original Foreign Tongues album. The 2CD edition includes the original 14-track Foreign Tongues album on CD1 and the five Loose Lips recordings on CD2.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips follows the release of Foreign Tongues, the Rolling Stones' 14-track studio album released on July 10, 2026 via Capitol Records, topping the charts in 14 countries globally. The album received widespread critical acclaim, with The Times hailing it as 'a career high' and awarding it five stars, while The Telegraph also awarded five stars, praising the record's 'vitality, wit, richness, energy and joy.' The 14-track collection follows less than three years after the band's universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success.

Physical Formats

1LP + 'Foreign Tongues' CD Insert: The special vinyl edition features the five Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips recordings on heavyweight red vinyl, housed in a distinctive single sleeve with matt and spot-gloss finish and die-cut centre hole on the front cover. The package also includes the original Foreign Tongues studio album on CD in a card wallet.

2CD: The deluxe 2CD edition presents the complete Foreign Tongues studio album on CD1, with the five new Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips recordings collected on CD2. Presented in a six-panel digisleeve with a 16-page booklet and gold foil detailing, the set offers the definitive expanded edition of the Stones' acclaimed new studio album.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips — 1LP Track Listing

Side A

1. Where There's A Will

2. Who You Callin' Crazy

Side B

3. Human Tide

4. Bad Luck Hideaway

5. She Still Comes Around

Plus: Foreign Tongues — original 14-track studio album on CD

CD1 — Foreign Tongues

1. Rough and Twisted

2. In The Stars

3. Jealous Lover

4. Mr. Charm

5. Divine Intervention

6. Ringing Hollow

7. Never Wanna Lose You

8. Hit Me In The Head

9. You Know I'm No Good

10. Some Of Us

11. Covered In You

12. Side Effects

13. Back In Your Life

14. Beautiful Delilah

CD2 — Loose Lips

1. Where There's A Will

2. Who You Callin' Crazy

3. Human Tide

4. Bad Luck Hideaway

5. She Still Comes Around

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 13 Hrs 36 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me