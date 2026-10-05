Liberace's Final Performance Piano & Bill Wyman Items Headline Julien's Auction

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Julien's Auctions, the pop culture memorabilia auction house, has announced the 2026 edition of its 'Played, Worn, & Torn' auction, taking place live Thursday, October 22, at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum inside Nashville's Historic Municipal Auditorium. To explore the auction catalog and register to bid, visit Julien's Auctions.

Featuring more than 450 lots, the sale celebrates music memorabilia that brings rock 'n' roll history to life — from stage-played instruments and performance-worn clothing to career-defining awards and other artifacts directly connected to music's most legendary artists. Among the highlights is an extraordinary selection of instruments and personal items from Rolling Stones legend Bill Wyman, offering a glimpse into the life and career of one of rock's most influential musicians.

Joining the Wyman highlights is an array of music rarities and artifacts from some of the most iconic names in music, including Liberace, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Ringo Starr, Ella Fitzgerald, Cher, Tool, Queen, James Brown and more, representing generations of artists and genres whose music continues to shape popular culture.

'Once again our Played, Worn, & Torn auction offers a rare opportunity to bring together the instruments, personal treasures and iconic artifacts that tell the stories behind the music and the artists who not only entertained us, but helped shape generations,' said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. 'This year's auction is especially meaningful, highlighted by an extraordinary selection from the personal collection of Rolling Stones legend Bill Wyman, presented in celebration of his 90th birthday. The sale also features rare and historically significant pieces connected to some of the most influential names in music. From instruments played on stage to remarkable artifacts that have rarely been seen outside private collections, these offerings provide fans and collectors with a tangible connection to the artists, stories and moments they have cherished for decades. We are also proud that proceeds from the sale of select one-of-a-kind items will benefit organizations including Gibson Gives, City of Hope, Lotus Foundation and the Allee Willis Foundation.'

The Bill Wyman Collection

1970s Dan Armstrong Model 341 Electric Guitar with Sliding Pickup, Natural. It features a 25.5 inch scale length Honduran mahogany neck with a 22 fret rosewood fretboard, aluminum thumbnail inlays, a zero fret and chrome string guide nut, black anodized aluminum headstock facade, and six chrome plated Schaller tuners. The Honduran mahogany body and neck are finished in natural, with a chrome wraptail bridge, anodized aluminum pickguard with aluminum knobs, and a sliding Dan Armstrong pickup with controls for volume and tone. Case not included. Estimate $100,000 - $150,000

1965 Vox AC30B Combo Amplifier. A Vox AC30 B guitar combo amplifier, serial #18107, from the collection of Bill Wyman, bassist for The Rolling Stones from 1962-1993. Includes original footswitch and power cable with Type G connector. Estimate $20,000-30,000

The Rolling Stones | 'Some Girls' Framed Posters. A group of four framed 'Some Girls' posters featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts as they appeared on the 1978 album cover designed by Peter Corriston with illustrations by Hubert Kretzschmar. Bill Wyman recollects: 'Originally these were faces of famous women. Some of them we actually knew and they didn't mind, but others took objection so in the end we couldn't use them. We replaced them with our own faces instead'. Estimate $2,000-3,000

Additional Highlights

Liberace | 1983 Baldwin SD-10 Concert Grand Piano Covered in Crystals Used at Liberace's Last Concert at Radio City Music Hall. A 1983 Baldwin SD-10 9ft Case Concert Grand Piano, made for famed pianist and entertainer Liberace who played it from 1984-1986. Covered in thousands of 2.5 karat round cut bevel backed Aurora Borealis lead crystals by designer, and Liberace's full time glazer John Hancock in 1984. This piano was built to match a similarly crystal-encrusted roadster automobile that Liberace used on stage, also stylized by Hancock. Liberace was famous for his grand entrances; often driving on to large Las Vegas stages in over-the-top cars. According to his foundation, his crystal obsession helped bring Swarovski out of bankruptcy.

Liberace played this piano on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1984, at Caesar's Palace for several shows in Las Vegas in March of 1986, again on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson on September 23, 1986, and most famously, at his October-November 1986 Radio City Music Hall residency, which were the last performances of Liberace's life. Estimate $30,000 - $50,000

Led Zeppelin Autographed Led Zeppelin II Album Obtained By John Bonham In 1980. A rare UK pressing of the Led Zeppelin album, Led Zeppelin II, signed on the cover by the band. The signatures were obtained by John Bonham himself in early 1980 (months before his death) for a friend at Studley Conservative Club where Bonham used to go to drink and play snooker. Estimate $40,000 - $60,000

David Bowie and Beezy Bailey | Signed 'The Death of Mama Wati' Original Large-Scale Oil on Canvas. An original large-scale oil and mixed-media on canvas painting titled 'The Death of Mama Wati,' created by David Bowie and the South African artist, Beezy Bailey, in 1995, and signed by both on the verso. The pair met while Bowie was staying in Cape Town and went on to produce over 50 works together, many of them large-scale, such as this one. The work was on display at Blaise Thorens Gallery in Switzerland from May 25 - July 6, 1996. Estimate $30,000 - $50,000

Allee Willis | 1978 Earth, Wind, & Fire 'September' Working Lyrics, Typed Final Draft, and Copy of Finished Lyrics. This is a lot of lyrics for 'September,' including the last draft of handwritten and annotated lyrics on yellow legal paper along with a typed 'final' draft which is not the lyrics that ended up on the song, and a typed copy of the completed lyrics. Written by Allee Willis and Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire, 'September' is one of the most iconic and successful songs in the history of the music business, and was the result of a month of intense and spirited co-writing that evolved until the very last vocal take. It was Allee's very first hit; a special experience since she was a huge Earth, Wind & Fire fan. Proceeds from this lot will benefit the Allee Willis Foundation. Estimate $10,000 - $20,000

Elvis Presley Screen-Worn Nudie's Shirt, 'Kissin' Cousins' (1964) with Still and Japanese Hit Parade Record Album. A Nudie's western shirt, screen-worn by Elvis Presley in the 1964 musical comedy film Kissin' Cousins (Four Leaf Productions, 1964). The cream shirt with snap button closures features a colorful embroidered floral pattern on the front and back yoke and sleeve cuffs, accented by blue piping. A Nudie's Rodeo Tailors label is present. Estimate $10,000 - $20,000

Eddie Van Halen 1995 Peavey 5150 Guitar Combo Guitar Amplifier, Striped. A 1995 Peavey 5150 guitar combo amplifier, serial #08246166, in black tolex which was painted at the Peavey factory in EVH's classic red, white, and black stripe design. Estimate $10,000 - $20,000

Ringo Starr | 86th Birthday Party Ludwig Kit and Zildjian Cymbals. This is a 4 piece Ludwig Legacy Liverpool kit played on stage at Ringo's birthday party held in Beverly Hills on July 7th, 2026. The front drum head features Ringo's Peace and Love logo. It is signed by musicians who attended and performed at Ringo's party like Cora Coleman, Jim Keltner, Molly Tuttle, Sarah Jarosz, and Daniel Tashian. Proceeds to benefit the Lotus Foundation. Estimate $10,000 - $20,000

Cher | The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour Sequined Ensemble By Bob Mackie. A custom-made ensemble worn by Cher while performing 'Mama Was a Rock and Roll Singer' with husband Sonny Bono on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour (CBS 1971-1974). The ensemble is of black jersey covered with violet sequins and consists of a high-neck cropped halter top and slender maxi skirt. Estimate $3,000 - $5,000

The Grateful Dead | Signed Spring 1988 Tour Poster Designed by Peter Max. A colorful graphic poster advertising The Grateful Dead's Spring 1988 tour, designed by Peter Max and featuring their signature skull and lightning motif. The poster is signed by Max in silver marker in the lower right corner of the graphic, and by each member of the band in black marker along the lower edge. Estimate $3,000 - $5,000

Queen | 1970s Freddie Mercury Owned Silk Shirt. A silk shirt made by Ebony in England, previously owned by Freddie Mercury. Size Small. Estimate $2,000 - $3,000

Adam Jones | Tool Stage Played and Signed Gibson CEO-14 Explorer 80 Custom Electric Guitar, Sparkling Burgundy Metallic. A Gibson CEO-14 Explorer 80 Custom electric guitar, serial #CEO 14, in metallic gold finish. This guitar is signed on the back by Tool guitarist Adam Jones in blue felt tip pen and inscribed with his flaming skull doodle in black and orange pen. All proceeds from this lot benefit Gibson Gives. Estimate $2,000 - $4,000

Ella Fitzgerald | 1966 Stage-Worn Embellished Don Loper Dress. A custom-made Don Loper teal sequin-embellished cocktail dress, stage-worn by Ella Fitzgerald in 1966. The dress features a Queen-Anne style neckline, interior boning, and a back zipper. A Don Loper label is present. Don Loper designed signature couture stage gowns, cocktail dresses, and tailored suits for Fitzgerald. Estimate $1,000 - $2,000

Dolly Parton | 'Home' Music Video Vanity with Mirror and Padded Stool. Mirrored vanity used by Dolly Parton in her 2014 'Home' music video. This vanity was one of the most prominent props used by Parton in the video. Estimate $1,000 - $2,000

Dolly Parton | Bob Mackie Signed 'Butterfly Dress' Costume Sketch. A marker-on-paper original costume sketch by Bob Mackie, depicting Dolly Parton in an extravagantly decorated 'butterfly' gown. The sketch is signed by Mackie. The dress was designed for Parton and Carol Burnett's 1979 television special, Dolly and Carol in Nashville. Estimate $800 - $1,200

James Brown | Owned and Worn Solar Shield Sunglasses with Promo Photos. A pair of vintage circa 1980s orange Solar Shields Sunglasses, owned and worn by legendary Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Together with three 22.5 x 17-inch promotional posters featuring Brown wearing the glasses. Brown can be seen wearing this style of sunglasses throughout the 1980s, including during his infamous 1988 CNN interview. Proceeds will support City of Hope and its work advancing breast cancer research, treatment and care. Estimate $800 - $1,200

With this year's edition of 'Played, Worn, & Torn,' musicians, collectors and fans can discover an array of artifacts spanning generations, genres and defining moments in music history. From Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin and Ringo Starr, Cher, Queen, TOOL, Earth, Wind & Fire, Liberace and The Grateful Dead, the sale brings together stage-played instruments, performance-worn clothing, handwritten lyrics, iconic artwork and other rare pieces connected to the artists and moments that shaped popular culture.

Event Details

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, 401 Gay Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37219

Thursday, October 22

Session: 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at Julien's Auctions.

For inquiries, email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

There are four ways to bid in live auctions: bidding online through Julien's Auctions; bidding over the telephone through an auction house representative; bidding in person in the room at the auction event; or bidding in advance by absentee bid, with absentee bid forms available by calling 310-836-1818.

Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

About Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

Joe Chambers was an accomplished musician and songwriter, and, as a couple, Joe and Linda Chambers opened a chain of guitar stores, Chambers Guitars. The couple co-founded and opened the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in 2006 on 6th Avenue South. They relocated to what is now known as the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at Nashville's Historic Municipal Auditorium in 2013 and also houses the GRAMMY Gallery. The museum, revered by artists including Keith Richards, Ringo Starr, Garth Brooks, and Neil Young, recently added exhibits featuring Glen Campbell, Alan Parsons, Marshall Tucker Band and drummer, Stan Lynch. The mission of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum is to honor all great musicians regardless of genre or instruments, done by exhibiting the actual instrument they used to record some of the most iconic songs in recorded history. The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum is a 501(c)(3) charity organization.

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