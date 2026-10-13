Tony Blackburn to Launch SOUNDS OF THE 60S LIVE 2027 Tour in March

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadcasting legend Tony Blackburn OBE has announced a new run of dates for his much-loved Sounds of the 60s Live, bringing the music, memories and magic of the 1960s to theatres and concert halls across the UK in 2027.

Next year will be a landmark year for Tony, which sees him celebrate 10 years of hosting the hugely popular Sounds of the 60s on BBC Radio 2, as well as 60 years since he became the very first voice heard on BBC Radio 1, when he launched the station in 1967.

The announcement of the 2027 tour dates, kicking off in March, comes after numerous sell out dates throughout 2026, which has seen Tony bring stories and music from the swinging 60s to tens of thousands of fans at 26 different venues across the country.

The show, an adaptation of Tony's longstanding BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 60s slot which attracts millions of listeners every week, will feature live music and stories from the most iconic decade in fashion, music and pop culture.

Sounds of the 60s Live 2027 will feature medleys of timeless classics from Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, The Walker Brothers and much more.

'I'm so excited to be back on the road with the fabulous Sounds of the 60's Band and singers. 2027 marks 60 years since I opened Radio 1, so it's going to be extra special to be telling stories of the best decade ever and dancing to more than 100 of the greatest 60's hits.' Said Tony on the newly announced 2027 dates.

Tony Blackburn is one of Britain's best-loved broadcasters, with a remarkable career spanning more than six decades.

He made broadcasting history in 1967 as the first voice heard on BBC Radio 1, where he presented the station's original Breakfast Show. A lifelong champion of soul music, Tony has played a hugely influential role in bringing the genre to British audiences and remains one of the country's most respected music broadcasters.

Today, Tony presents BBC Radio 2's hugely popular Sounds of the Sixties, alongside Tony Blackburn's Golden Hour and Sounds of Soul on BBC Sounds. His television career has included Top of the Pops, The One Show and Morning Live, as well as becoming the first ever winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2002.

Tony has received 37 industry awards, including two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio – the only broadcaster to have received the honour twice.

In 2026, he added author to the list with the launch of Joketastic, a collection of the jokes, one-liners and gloriously groan-inducing humour that have become such a familiar part of his broadcasts.

More than 60 years after his first show, Tony remains firmly at the heart of British broadcasting – still on air, still touring and still sharing the music he loves with audiences across the country.

Tickets: Ticketmaster and venue pre-sale - Thursday 15th October, 10am. General on-sale – Friday 16th October, 10am.

2027 tour dates:

Tuesday 2nd March — Northampton Royal & Derngate

Wednesday 10th March — Halifax Victoria Theatre

Tuesday 23rd March — Basingstoke The Anvil

Wednesday 7th April — Watford Colosseum

Tuesday 13th April — Dundee Caird Hall

Wednesday 14th April — Dunfermline Alhambra

Wednesday 12th May — Warwick Arts Centre

Wednesday 2nd June — Southampton Mayflower

Thursday 10th June — Canterbury Marlowe Theatre* - On-sale Date TBC

Wednesday 16th June — Belfast Waterfront Hall

Tuesday 29th June — Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday 6th July — Salford Lowry

Wednesday 7th July — Blackpool Opera House

Tuesday 20th July — Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena

Wednesday 21st July — Cardiff New Theatre

Wednesday 28th July — Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Monday 23rd August — Truro Hall For Cornwall* - On-sale 23rd Nov at 10am

Wednesday 1st September — Glasgow King's Theatre

Thursday 2nd September — Edinburgh Playhouse

Tuesday 7th September — Oxford New Theatre

Wednesday 22nd September — Torquay Princess Theatre

Wednesday 6th October — Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Tuesday 12th October — Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wednesday 20th October — Sheffield City Hall

Thursday 21st October — Gateshead Glasshouse

Wednesday 10th November — Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 17th November — Weymouth Pavilion

Photo Credit: BBC



Photo Credit: BBC

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 16 Hrs 01 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me