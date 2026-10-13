Tony Blackburn to Launch SOUNDS OF THE 60S LIVE 2027 Tour in March
The BBC Radio 2 broadcaster will perform 60s classics with the all-star band and singers at venues nationwide.
Broadcasting legend Tony Blackburn OBE has announced a new run of dates for his much-loved Sounds of the 60s Live, bringing the music, memories and magic of the 1960s to theatres and concert halls across the UK in 2027.
Next year will be a landmark year for Tony, which sees him celebrate 10 years of hosting the hugely popular Sounds of the 60s on BBC Radio 2, as well as 60 years since he became the very first voice heard on BBC Radio 1, when he launched the station in 1967.
The announcement of the 2027 tour dates, kicking off in March, comes after numerous sell out dates throughout 2026, which has seen Tony bring stories and music from the swinging 60s to tens of thousands of fans at 26 different venues across the country.
The show, an adaptation of Tony's longstanding BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 60s slot which attracts millions of listeners every week, will feature live music and stories from the most iconic decade in fashion, music and pop culture.
Sounds of the 60s Live 2027 will feature medleys of timeless classics from Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, The Walker Brothers and much more.
'I'm so excited to be back on the road with the fabulous Sounds of the 60's Band and singers. 2027 marks 60 years since I opened Radio 1, so it's going to be extra special to be telling stories of the best decade ever and dancing to more than 100 of the greatest 60's hits.' Said Tony on the newly announced 2027 dates.
Tony Blackburn is one of Britain's best-loved broadcasters, with a remarkable career spanning more than six decades.
He made broadcasting history in 1967 as the first voice heard on BBC Radio 1, where he presented the station's original Breakfast Show. A lifelong champion of soul music, Tony has played a hugely influential role in bringing the genre to British audiences and remains one of the country's most respected music broadcasters.
Today, Tony presents BBC Radio 2's hugely popular Sounds of the Sixties, alongside Tony Blackburn's Golden Hour and Sounds of Soul on BBC Sounds. His television career has included Top of the Pops, The One Show and Morning Live, as well as becoming the first ever winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2002.
Tony has received 37 industry awards, including two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio – the only broadcaster to have received the honour twice.
In 2026, he added author to the list with the launch of Joketastic, a collection of the jokes, one-liners and gloriously groan-inducing humour that have become such a familiar part of his broadcasts.
More than 60 years after his first show, Tony remains firmly at the heart of British broadcasting – still on air, still touring and still sharing the music he loves with audiences across the country.
Tickets: Ticketmaster and venue pre-sale - Thursday 15th October, 10am. General on-sale – Friday 16th October, 10am.
2027 tour dates:
Tuesday 2nd March — Northampton Royal & Derngate
Wednesday 10th March — Halifax Victoria Theatre
Tuesday 23rd March — Basingstoke The Anvil
Wednesday 7th April — Watford Colosseum
Tuesday 13th April — Dundee Caird Hall
Wednesday 14th April — Dunfermline Alhambra
Wednesday 12th May — Warwick Arts Centre
Wednesday 2nd June — Southampton Mayflower
Thursday 10th June — Canterbury Marlowe Theatre* - On-sale Date TBC
Wednesday 16th June — Belfast Waterfront Hall
Tuesday 29th June — Milton Keynes Theatre
Tuesday 6th July — Salford Lowry
Wednesday 7th July — Blackpool Opera House
Tuesday 20th July — Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena
Wednesday 21st July — Cardiff New Theatre
Wednesday 28th July — Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Monday 23rd August — Truro Hall For Cornwall* - On-sale 23rd Nov at 10am
Wednesday 1st September — Glasgow King's Theatre
Thursday 2nd September — Edinburgh Playhouse
Tuesday 7th September — Oxford New Theatre
Wednesday 22nd September — Torquay Princess Theatre
Wednesday 6th October — Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Tuesday 12th October — Leicester De Montfort Hall
Wednesday 20th October — Sheffield City Hall
Thursday 21st October — Gateshead Glasshouse
Wednesday 10th November — Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Wednesday 17th November — Weymouth Pavilion
Photo Credit: BBC
Photo Credit: BBC
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