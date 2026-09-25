THE NIGHTCLUBS Release CD-R, Tour UK and Europe Through January
The Berlin duo, featuring Sophie Soraya and Hermie Hemlock, will perform shows across the UK and Europe.
Berlin-based synth outfit The Nightclubs have released their new independent single 'CD-R'. Drawing lineage from minimal synth pioneers like Kraftwerk and Deux, the track weaves pulsing synth hooks with glitch and 8-bit textures, serving as a nostalgic, poignant exploration of connection, memory, and tactile physical media in an AI-curated digital landscape.
Speaking about the single, The Nightclubs said: 'On 'CD-R' we explore the lost art of making mixtapes and the strange intimacy of sharing music. Burning a CD for someone is kind of like sharing a snapshot of your private universe, an invitation to tune into your frequency. We found ourselves pulling out a CD burner for the first time in years.'
The band will be stationed in London from September 27th through October 3rd for a series of live dates, including a show at The Social on September 29th (8:00 PM) and an officially announced headline show at The Haggerston.
About The Nightclubs
Berlin-based duo The Nightclubs, made up of Sophie Soraya and Hermie Hemlock, channel a sharp, nostalgic energy through a modern electronic lens, drawing from the glitchy edge of electroclash and the sleek pulse of '70s and '80s synth-pop. Blurring the line between concert and party, their performances centre around analogue hardware and an energetic, instinctive stage presence.
Their independent releases Mirror Romance and Clairaudient have received support from Jack Antonoff and Nathan Shepherd on BBC Radio 6 Music, alongside early backing from So Young. They have shared bills with Lewis OfMan, Buckshot, Camilla Sparksss and sKid, performing at iconic venues including Berghain and SO36. A forthcoming European tour will see the duo play dates across the UK, France, Netherlands and beyond.
With a string of releases on the horizon, The Nightclubs are carving out their place in a lineage that includes Ladytron, Crystal Castles and Miss Kittin.
Upcoming Shows
25.09.26 Badehaus, Berlin (Supporting Die Grenzkontrolle)
26.09.26 Apollo Club, Milan (It's Nothing Cool Party)
29.09.26 The Social, London (So Young)
01.10.26 Red Sun Moon, London (Headline Show)
14.11.26 8mm Festival, Berlin
30.01.27 Kazimier Stockroom, Liverpool (Moonfrog Presents)
Photo Credit: Paulina Joyce
Photo Credit: Paulina Joyce
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