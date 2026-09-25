THE NIGHTCLUBS Release CD-R, Tour UK and Europe Through January

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Berlin-based synth outfit The Nightclubs have released their new independent single 'CD-R'. Drawing lineage from minimal synth pioneers like Kraftwerk and Deux, the track weaves pulsing synth hooks with glitch and 8-bit textures, serving as a nostalgic, poignant exploration of connection, memory, and tactile physical media in an AI-curated digital landscape.

Speaking about the single, The Nightclubs said: 'On 'CD-R' we explore the lost art of making mixtapes and the strange intimacy of sharing music. Burning a CD for someone is kind of like sharing a snapshot of your private universe, an invitation to tune into your frequency. We found ourselves pulling out a CD burner for the first time in years.'

The band will be stationed in London from September 27th through October 3rd for a series of live dates, including a show at The Social on September 29th (8:00 PM) and an officially announced headline show at The Haggerston.