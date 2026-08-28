Photos: Danz CM Releases Double Single A VIOLENT POWER / BONTEMPI POP 3

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Danz CM — the self-produced musician, songwriter, and composer formerly known as Computer Magic who's also the brains behind the Synth History zine — has shared a double single, 'A Violent Power' and 'Bontempi Pop 3,' a preview of an upcoming project, highlighting her mastery of vintage hardware and dynamic pop songwriting.

Photo Credit: Max Flick











The propulsive, new wave-inspired 'A Violent Power' was crafted entirely on analog synths, and explores the sensation of surrendering to an all-consuming emotion. 'Bontempi Pop 3' pivots into experimental, rhythm-heavy art pop that's driven by breakbeats and an Italian toy organ (the Bontempi). It's an introspective meditation on negating the fleeting nature of time by choosing to live in the moment.

The first glimpse of Danz CM's forthcoming project was 'Over The Ocean,' a synth-laden ballad blended with acoustic drums and guitar, calling to mind The Cars circa 'Drive' but also to Danz's sci-fi-tinged Computer Magic days. KCRW called it 'cinematic, statement-making, and demanding of your full attention,' while NOTION said it's 'synth-pop serenity…remarkably uplifting.'

Danz CM's new music arrives on the heels of tours supporting LCD Soundsystem and Ladytron, and follows the release of MYTHS (a cryptic ambient album of otherworldly sounds) from earlier this year, and 2025's krautrock explorations in LÄRM!. Of the latter, Hearing Things said it 'combines deep authority on her reference points and influences with a certain puckish conceptualism…electronic music with vivid scene-setting and a patient sense of narrative, delivered with warm vintage hardware tones.'

What's coming next from Danz CM sees her at her most ambitious and expansive, proving her craft to be meticulous and prolific.

'A Violent Power' / 'Bontempi Pop 3' is out now, available to listen to here.

About Danz CM

Upstate New York-bred producer, composer, and synthesizer obsessive Danz CM blends textured synths, live guitars, acoustic drums, motorik beats and layered vocals to create a sound all her own. Originally from the Catskill Mountains, Danz cultivated a strict DIY ethos in New York City under the moniker of Computer Magic in the 2010s, which earned her a cult-like following with albums like Davos (2015), and several record deals in Japan, where she provided the soundtrack for major brand campaigns like Panasonic and Kewpie Mayo. In the 2020s, Danz shed her previous moniker to lean further into instrumental arrangement. Alongside scoring independent films like While Mortals Sleep and The Map, during the pandemic she founded the popular print publication Synth History. A true DIY polymath, she writes, produces, and art-directs every release through her own label, Channel 9 Records, while simultaneously archiving electronic music heritage via her celebrated media brand, Synth History. Whether she's tracking live, mythologically-inspired instrumentals or quietly soundtracking massive commercial campaigns, Danz's work remains tethered by a singular, unmistakable vision: meticulously crafted, sci-fi-laced synth music that sounds beamed in from a cooler, analog future.



Photo Credit: Max Flick

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