Tommy Fleece Releases ULTRASONIC PLUS Remix EP, to Join Tiffany Day Tour

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Detroit-born artist Tommy Fleece has released his remix album Ultrasonic Plus, following his electro-pop EP Ultrasonic. The star-studded remix project features The Sound Chalk Makes, The Teenagers, Reserv, Eilish Constance, Saska, and more.

Having positioned himself alongside a new wave of boundary-pushing electro-pop artists and underground stars, Tommy brings that world directly into Ultrasonic Plus, inviting artists from his orbit to reimagine the music alongside him. Across Plus, like-minded innovators reshape the shivery synths, chopped-up vocals, and irresistible hooks of Ultrasonic.

Raised on recession-era pop, punk rock, jazz, and the indie sleaze innovations of Crystal Castles, Tommy has developed a sound driven by instinct rather than theory. After leaving music school behind, he immersed himself in Ableton and hardware synthesizers, building a distinctive style rooted in spontaneity, emotion, and fun.

At just 23 years old, Tommy has already amassed over three million Spotify streams, earned support from comedian Tim Robinson, and opened for MGNA Crrrta at sold-out shows in New York and Los Angeles. Self-produced alongside contributions from Brightviolet and Zach of Junior Varsity, Ultrasonic finds Tommy pairing his offbeat lyricism with bigger, sharper pop songwriting than ever before.

Alongside Plus, Tommy is joining Tiffany Day on her sold-out North America tour, which includes Toronto, LA, D.C., and three sold out nights at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall.

Tracklist

1. Who's To Say (Reserv Remix)

2. Tune In (The Teenagers Remix)

3. Ms California (sped up version)

4. Hanging On A Minute (Saska Remix)

5. Kiss Me (Brightviolet Remix)

6. Bounce (the sound chalk makes Remix)

7. Mind Killer (kkoki Remix)

8. I Can Do This All Night (Eilish Constance Remix)

9. We Get Paper

10. Wrap Around Love

Tiffany Day x Tommy Fleece Tour Dates

8/27 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 CLUB

8/28 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

9/5 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

9/6 - San Francisco - 1015 Folsom

9/12 - Los Angeles - Don Quixote

9/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Hall

9/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Hall

9/18 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Hall

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

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