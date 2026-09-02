TELEX to Release MAXI, Album of Extended Versions, via Mute

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Telex and Mute have announced details of a 13-track album, MAXI, collating extended versions of beloved classic tracks from the Belgian trio. The album, out on vinyl and CD on 4 December 2026, launches with a maxi mix of one of their best-known tracks, 'Moscow Diskow,' a rollocking, swerving, steaming dancefloor classic, which laid down the railroad for as yet unimagined electronic musics such as House and Techno.

The Belgian synthpop trio - Marc Moulin (1942-2008), Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers - launched in Brussels in 1978, as one of only a handful of synthpop pioneers at the time, bringing electronic pop to the mainstream. For the new album, the surviving members have revisited the original tapes to create new Maxi Versions. Featuring new mastering with updated mixes, the album stays true to what audiences know and love about Telex and this new Maxi mix of 'Moscow Diskow' shines new light on a track that was already years ahead of its time.

MAXI features extended mixes of tracks such as 'Euro-vision,' which was famously entered into the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980, representing Belgium. Moers says he regarded their entry as 'very Situationist International, the worm in the apple.' and they resolved either to come first or last. They quite didn't achieve either goal, but became part of the Eurovision saga.

Also featured is their cover of Bill Haley's 'Rock Around The Clock,' in which all of the rock is removed leaving nothing but the clock; a ticking, vocoderised, supremely deadpan robot parody of the original, earnt them an invitation to perform on

in 1979.

Later tracks in a career that saw them releasing albums up to 2006, include the Dadaist cut-up 'rap' of 'Peanuts,' and 'Rendez-Vous Dans L'Espace.'

Telex announced their retirement in 2008, following Moulin's death, and in 2021 began a new partnership with Mute beginning with the release of This Is Telex, featuring two unreleased tracks, and newly mixed and remastered catalogue reissues.

Telex MAXI is released on double transparent red & blue vinyl and CD on 4 December 2026. A digital release will follow in 2027. Pre-order MAXI is available at mute.ffm.to/telex-maxi-b.

Tracklist

Moskow Diskow (Maxi)

Soul Waves (Maxi)

L'Amour Toujours (Maxi)

Rock Around The Clock (Maxi)

Temporary Chicken (Maxi)

Dance To The Music (Maxi)

Eurovision (Maxi)

En Route Vers De Nouvelles Aventures (Maxi)

Rendez-Vous Dans L'Espace (Maxi)

Peanuts (Maxi)

Twist À Saint-Tropez (Maxi)

Spike Jones (Maxi)

We Are All Getting Old (Maxi)

Photo Credit: Xavier Lambours



Photo Credit: Xavier Lambours

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