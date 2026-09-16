THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Tour Kicks Off Nov. 14 with Kurtis Blow, Da Brat

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Maximum Entertainment Productions announced the 2026 national tour of 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker,' bringing its high-energy take on the holiday classic to 20 U.S. cities this holiday season. The tour kicks off Saturday, November 14, in Purchase, New York. This year, the production welcomes two hip hop artists as special guest MCs. Hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow returns to the production for performances across the tour, while Da Brat joins 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' for the first time, appearing during the Washington, D.C. and Chicago engagements. Tickets are on sale now at www.hiphopnutcracker.com.

Featuring an all-star cast of dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist, the family-friendly holiday spectacle brings a modern twist to Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet and has thrilled audiences through more than 250 performances in over 70 cities.

Da Brat brings her groundbreaking history to the show. Her 1994 debut album, Funkdafied, entered the rap albums chart at number one and went platinum, making her the first female solo rapper to sell one million units. Her career has spanned music, television, radio and stage, with collaborations and performances alongside artists including Jermaine Dupri, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Aaliyah and The Notorious B.I.G. 'I'm so excited to step into The Hip Hop Nutcracker for the first time and bring my own energy to such a creative celebration of hip hop and the holidays,' says Da Brat. 'The show has so much movement, personality, and spirit, and I can't wait to experience it with audiences in Washington, D.C. and Chicago.'

Blow, known as the first King of Rap, is a founder and pioneer of recorded Hip Hop. In 1979, he became the first rapper signed to a major label and the first Hip Hop artist to tour globally, helping bring Hip Hop across the world. His iconic recordings include 'Christmas Rappin'' and Hip Hop's first certified gold record, 'The Breaks.' Blow's pioneering legacy continues to shape Hip Hop and inspire generations. 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition, and after more than a decade with the production, it still feels special every time I step onstage,' says Blow. 'I love sharing the history and spirit of Hip Hop alongside these dynamic dancers and bringing generations together. The love and energy from our audiences is amazing, and I'm excited to celebrate another season across the country.'

'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' is directed, choreographed, and co-created by Jennifer Weber, an Emmy winner and two-time Tony and Olivier Award nominee who also choreographed the international hit musical & Juliet, currently playing on Broadway. Executive producing is four-time Tony winner and two-time Olivier Award-winning producer Eva Price, whose productions have garnered six Olivier Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards and 20 Tony Awards. The remixed and reimagined version of the classic story turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music blend together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th-century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Created in 2013 by Weber and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has continued to evolve through the creators' commitment to enhancing the show and a cast of dancers and breakers who raise the bar each year.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker 2026 Tour Schedule

November 14 - Purchase, NY - SUNY Purchase PAC

November 15 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

November 17-22** - Washington, D.C. - National Theatre

November 24-29** - Chicago, IL - Cadillac Palace Theatre

December 2-3 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for the Arts

December 4-6 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

December 10 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

December 11-12 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 15 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

December 16 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

December 17 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre

December 18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

December 19 - East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center

December 20 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

December 22 - New Haven, CT - Shubert Theatre

December 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

December 26 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

December 27 - Durham, NC - Durham PAC

December 28 - Greensboro, NC - Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

December 29 - January 3 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theatre

**Da Brat will appear in Washington, D.C. and Chicago. Kurtis Blow will appear at all other tour engagements.

For tour dates and more information about where to purchase tickets to 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker,' visit www.hiphopnutcracker.com.

About Eva Price (Executive Producer)

Eva Price is an NYCLU/ACLU honoree and Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer. Select Broadway credits include & Juliet, Titaníque, Liberation, Redwood, Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, What the Constitution Means to Me, Dear Evan Hansen, and Peter & The Starcatcher. Off-Broadway, touring, and international credits include Titaníque (NYC, London, Canada, Australia, Paris), The Hip Hop Nutcracker, s. Meet. Fan., Mindplay, and Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical.

About Jennifer Weber (Director/Choreographer)

Jennifer Weber's Broadway, West End, and international credits include & Juliet, 13 Going on 30, KPOP, Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, and Kane and Abel. Additional credits include Take the Lead, American Idiot, Bring It On!, Teenage Dick, and Cruel Intentions. Film and television credits include Disney's Zombies 2 and the Emmy Award-winning While You Were Gone. Weber also co-created, directed, and choreographed the annual international holiday touring phenomenon The Hip Hop Nutcracker, and executive produced and co-choreographed The Hip Hop Nutcracker television special for Disney+.

About Mike Fitelson (Writer/Co-Creator)

Mike Fitelson is the CEO of the United Palace, the 96-year-old Wonder Theatre in Washington Heights, Manhattan's 4th largest theatre. In 2014 as the executive director of the nonprofit United Palace of Cultural Arts (UPCA) he co-created 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' with Jennifer Weber, adapting the story and supplying the images for the scenery, and produced its premiere. Fitelson has worked to build the Northern Manhattan arts community for 24 years. He co-founded the annual arts festival, the Uptown Arts Stroll, in 2003; served in every capacity of the Manhattan Times, the bilingual community newspaper of Washington Heights and Inwood, from 2002-2011; and helped found the nonprofit Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance in 2006.

MEP (General Management) is a producing and management company founded by Avram Freedberg, Mary Beth Dale, Eva Price, and joined by Director of Operations Brent McCreary in 2024 and COO Michael Page in 2026. Select general management credits include Titaníque, Small Mouth Sounds, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, The Lion, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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