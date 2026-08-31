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JAŸ-Z 30 to Debut Immersive Pop-Up Experience in Trafalgar Square

The London stop follows New York and precedes Paris, tied to JAY-Z concerts there and in Los Angeles.

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Beginning 1 September, JAŸ-Z 30 will debut its immersive installation in London's Trafalgar Square, celebrating JAY-Z's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concerts on 4 and 5 September and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint and continuing the celebration of three decades of JAY-Z's music.

From 1-5 September, the large-scale installation will feature televisions from the era screening music videos, performances and period programming, transporting audiences back to 2001 and the cultural moment surrounding critically acclaimed The Blueprint.

Fans will also have the chance to explore and shop a curated selection of limited-edition merchandise created exclusively to commemorate this milestone moment in London, celebrating the collaboration between Armand de Brignac and Assouline's The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z.

The London experience follows the opening chapter of JAŸ-Z 30 in New York and will continue in Paris, alongside JAY-Z's upcoming shows in London (4-5 September), Paris (10 September) and Los Angeles (23-24 October).

To stay up to date on additional details, hours and programming information, visit JAYZ30.com.

JAY-Z 30 — London Trafalgar Square Pop-Up

WHERE: Trafalgar Square, London

WHEN: 1-5 September; 11:00–19:00

MERCHANDISE: Exclusive JAŸ-Z 30th Anniversary Collection

About Roc Nation

Since its founding in 2008, Roc Nation has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. The company works in every aspect of modern entertainment—with recording artists and producers, songwriters, and more. Its client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and Rapsody to Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and J Balvin. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting its diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development, and beyond.

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