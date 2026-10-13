THE HELLFLOWERS Release Monster-Movie Love Song CREATURE

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The Hellflowers have released 'Creature,' a new single inspired by Creature from the Black Lagoon. The track arrives just in time for Halloween and offers the latest preview of the band's forthcoming third album, Haunted, due in February 2027.

Part vintage horror fantasy and part unrequited love song, 'Creature' explores the irresistible pull of falling for someone—or something—you can never truly have. Punk-rock energy, garage-rock grit and a twisted romantic streak collide in a darkly playful love letter to the misunderstood monster lurking beneath the surface.

'I am obsessed with the Creature from the Black Lagoon, so I thought it was high time I wrote a love song about him,' says Christina Eskew. 'I'm stoked it will be out just in time for Halloween.'

The accompanying music video was directed by Matt Eskew, with additional camera work by Lara Green and Adie Consentino.

'Creature' follows the band's September single 'Wild Ones,' a defiant anthem celebrating women's autonomy and the freedom to live on their own terms. Both songs introduce the next chapter for The Hellflowers as they prepare to release Haunted in February.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2015 by Christina and Matt Eskew, The Hellflowers blend the melodic strength of Blondie and The Pretenders with the raw, infectious energy of The Ramones and The Clash. Over the past decade, the band has built a reputation for high-energy live performances, memorable hooks and a fiercely independent DIY spirit.

The Hellflowers have toured extensively throughout the United States and internationally, including three tours of the United Kingdom and appearances in France, Japan and Mexico. They have performed twice at the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool and shared stages with FEAR, Save Ferris, The Avengers, Agent Orange, The Dickies, The Muffs, Tsunami Bomb, The Darts, Missing Persons, CH3, Michael Des Barres and Gene Loves Jezebel, among others.

Their catalog includes the albums Por Vida and Vámonos, the EPs Vacation and Come On, Let's Dance!, and the six-song covers collection Teenage Radio. Their song 'Come On, Let's Dance!' was also featured in the 2017 season finale of Vanderpump Rules.

The Hellflowers — Upcoming Shows

November 1, 2026 — Alex's Bar — Long Beach, CA

November 6, 2026 — Mabuhay Gardens — San Francisco, CA

November 13, 2026 — Bar 10 at Corbin Bowl — Tarzana, CA

'Creature'

Available October 13, 2026

Follow The Hellflowers: https://linktr.ee/thehellflowers

Video Credits

Directed by Matt Eskew

Additional Camera Operators: Lara Green and Adi Consentino

Overlay Artwork: ACIDBITE and Herman Huang

About The Hellflowers

Formed in Los Angeles in 2015 by Christina and Matt Eskew, The Hellflowers combine melodic hooks, punk-rock urgency, garage-rock grit and straight-ahead rock 'n' roll attitude. Their catalog includes the full-length albums Por Vida and Vámonos, the EPs Vacation and Come On, Let's Dance!, and the six-song covers collection Teenage Radio.

The band has spent more than a decade touring throughout the United States, Mexico, France, Japan and the United Kingdom while remaining fiercely committed to the underground punk, garage and rock 'n' roll community. From recording and artwork to videos and promotion, The Hellflowers operate with a hands-on DIY spirit and deliver energetic live performances that leave audiences wanting more.

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