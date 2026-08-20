THE HELLFLOWERS to Release Defiant New Single WILD ONES

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Los Angeles punk 'n' roll band The Hellflowers will release their new single 'Wild Ones' on September 1, 2026. The track offers the first taste of the band's forthcoming third full-length album, Haunted, due in February 2027.

Powered by the band's signature combination of punk attitude, melodic hooks and raw rock 'n' roll energy, 'Wild Ones' is a defiant anthem about women living on their own terms in a society that is constantly trying to tell them who they should be, how they should act and where they belong.

'I believe women need to remember that we are always in control of our autonomy—forever,' says vocalist Christina Eskew. 'This song is a reminder that no one can change us or break us, and that we can be as wild and fierce as we want to be.'

With lyrics including 'No one can chain us / No one can rearrange us,' 'Wild Ones' celebrates those who refuse to be controlled, categorized or reshaped to fit someone else's expectations. Its chant-ready chorus turns that message into a fist-in-the-air rallying cry built to be shouted back from the crowd.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2015 by Christina and Matt Eskew, The Hellflowers pair the melodic strength of Blondie and The Pretenders with the fast, infectious energy of The Ramones and The Clash. Over the past decade, the band has earned a reputation for high-energy live performances, memorable songs and a fiercely independent spirit.

That DIY approach extends well beyond the stage. The Hellflowers remain closely involved in every aspect of the band, including recording, artwork, music videos and promotion—a fitting foundation for a song centered on independence and refusing to live by someone else's rules.

The band has toured extensively throughout the United States and internationally, completing three tours of the United Kingdom along with appearances in France, Japan and Mexico. Their festival résumé includes two performances at the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool, as well as the Dr. Strange Summer Bash, Sailor Jerry Fest, Doll Fest, Sofa Street Fair, Pinche Punx Fest and XX Attack.

Along the way, The Hellflowers have shared stages with FEAR, Save Ferris, The Avengers, Agent Orange, The Dickies, The Muffs, Tsunami Bomb, The Darts, Missing Persons, CH3, Deadbolt, The Hillbilly Moon Explosion, Michael Des Barres and Gene Loves Jezebel, among others.

'Wild Ones' follows the band's 2024 album, Vámonos, and its six-song covers collection, Teenage Radio, which paid tribute to artists who helped define The Hellflowers' sound. It also launches a new chapter for the band, with multiple singles and accompanying music videos planned ahead of the February release of Haunted.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2015 by Christina and Matt Eskew, The Hellflowers blend the melodic strength of Blondie and The Pretenders with the raw, infectious energy of The Ramones and The Clash. Their catalog includes the full-length albums Por Vida and Vámonos, the EPs Vacation and Come On, Let's Dance!, and the six-song covers collection Teenage Radio.

The band has spent more than a decade touring throughout the United States, Mexico, France, Japan and the United Kingdom while remaining committed to the underground punk, garage and rock 'n' roll community. Their song 'Come On, Let's Dance!' was featured in the 2017 season finale of Vanderpump Rules.

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Photo Credit: Scott Evanskey



Photo Credit: Scott Evanskey

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