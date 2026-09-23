Princess Goes Shares 'Heart 2 Heart' Single and Video

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Princess Goes, the avant-indie supergroup composed of vocalist, lyricist, musician, and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus), keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper), and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood), last month announced their fourth full-length album, 3, out October 31, 2026.

The band is now sharing new single 'Heart 2 Heart,' described as an epic, thrashing, and transportive track that brings a high-intensity edge to the album.

Following 'Sincere Chroma,' an ethereal showcase of the band's Signature Sound; 'Stranger,' a blur of '90s grunge, Britpop, and dance-rock influences; and 'French Kiss,' a sleek, hazy dancefloor anthem, 'Heart 2 Heart' trades hypnotic club beats for explosive drums and guitar.

3 is shaping up to be the band's most expansive and immersive release yet.

'Heart 2 Heart' by Princess Goes is out September 23, 2026. 3 the LP is out October 30, 2026.

3 Tracklisting

1. Heart To Heart

2. Walking In Soho

3. French Kiss

4. Fall Chroma

5. Be Heavy

6. Polaroid

7. Stranger

8. Skin Suit

9. Snaggletooth

10. Sincere Chroma

11. Good Morning

About Princess Goes

Princess Goes is a band from New York City featuring Michael C. Hall (vocals), Matt Katz-Bohen (keys/synth/bass/guitar), and Peter Yanowitz (vocals/drums/percussion/bass/guitar/synth). The trio met over a dozen years ago on a Broadway stage in wigs and make-up performing in the rock musical Hedwig & The Angry Inch. The three had so much fun pretending to be in a band together that when the show closed a couple years later they decided to start their own. The first songs they wrote, 'Love American Style' and 'Vicious,' had an energy unique to their three distinct personalities, so they wrote another, and then another, and soon they couldn't stop writing songs together. When the dust settled there were 10-15 songs in that first burst. Matt, Mike, and Peter came up with a name (originally 'Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum'), booked a show, and made tee shirts. To date, they have a debut EP and 2 full length albums out, with a 3rd full length due in 2026. They have played over a hundred shows worldwide.

Photo Credit: Alexander Thompson



Photo Credit: Alexander Thompson

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