THE FEMCELS Release Video for 'Is Loser an Emotion You Feel Too?'
Rowan Miles and Gabriella Turton's electro-twee project arrives during a pivotal year marked by their debut album and growing international presence.
The Femcels have unveiled a new video for 'Is Loser An Emotion You Feel Too?', the latest release from London's electro-twee duo Rowan Miles and Gabriella Turton.
The video arrives during an already defining year for The Femcels, following the release of their debut album 'I Have to Get Hotter', produced by Ike Clateman of Bassvictim, alongside a growing run of live shows, international activity and performances alongside Charli xcx and Frost Children.
'Is Loser An Emotion You Feel Too?' captures the world The Femcels have built around themselves: funny, uncomfortable, hyper-online and deeply sincere beneath the irony. Across its music and visuals, the duo continue to turn the everyday humiliations of modern life, desire, insecurity, beauty standards, dating and the endless pressure to be perceived, into something strange, immediate and entirely their own.
The new video extends that visual language, bringing the track into a world that is as chaotic and playful as the music itself.
Huxley are now representing The Femcels, joining the duo at a pivotal moment in their rapidly expanding career.
Since forming in London in February 2024, The Femcels have developed a distinctive musical and visual identity that moves freely between electroclash, twee, punk, chiptune and cartoonishly infectious pop. What began with Rowan Miles and Gabriella Turton entering a studio with no written material and little more than a band name has evolved into one of the UK's most singular emerging acts.
Their debut album, 'I Have to Get Hotter', distils that sensibility into a 32-minute record that skewers pop feminism, boy-dominated indie culture and the indignities of 2020s adulthood, balancing brash humour with moments of genuine vulnerability.
2026 has seen The Femcels take that world considerably further, with the release of their debut album, a growing international audience, major live appearances and a reputation for an unpredictable live show that has become as much a part of their identity as the music itself.
Now, with Huxley representing the band and a new video for 'Is Loser An Emotion You Feel Too?', The Femcels enter the next chapter of a year that has already seen their world expand considerably.
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