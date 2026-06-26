Listen: Cara Delevingne Releases New Single 'Need It'

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Cara Delevingne, who starred as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret, has released her new single, “Need It,” via Warner Records. The track was written by Cara, Tommy King, Victoria Ryann Zaro, Fiona Apple, Amelia Meath, and Brandon Joyner Burton and co-produced by Cara and BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Charli xcx). Delevingne's old friend and mentor, Fiona Apple, appears as a co-writer on the track. The pair have known each other for years and Delevingne sang backing vocals on Apple’s 2020 album Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Listen to it below.

Of working with Fiona, Cara shared, “She's an absolute savant when it comes to portraying emotion and melody and lyric, and she was a big supporter of this album. The song is a ‘dance banger’ that we wrote over text through Post-It notes that we would send each other.”

The new single arrives on the heels of Delevingne's launch into the musical world with her two interconnected songs “I Forgot” and “Out of my Head” which were released last month. The release was accompanied by a short film directed by Emmy-winner Jessica Lee Gagné of Severance.

Cara has been making waves since kicking off her headline tour earlier this month with shows across Europe, the U.K., and the U.S. The headline run of the tour will wrap tonight in Brooklyn for her second sold out show in the city. She’s also had a special performance at her first festival at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and will play a handful of more festival dates including All Things Go NYC, and Primavera Sound editions in Buenos Aires and São Paulo. Full routing below; additional info HERE.

Delevingne kicked off her headline tour earlier this month with shows across Europe, the U.K., and the U.S. The headline run of the tour will wrap in Brooklyn for her second sold-out show in the city. She’s also had a special performance at her first festival at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and will play a handful of more festival dates including All Things Go NYC, and Primavera Sound editions in Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

Playing and writing music have been lifelong passions for the model and actress. Her previous musical projects include writing a song for her 2017 Luc Besson-directed space opera Valerian, and later starring in the West End’s revival of Cabaret. She has also been featured on Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters, St. Vincent’s Masseduction, and Dijon’s Baby.

Cara Delevingne Tour Dates

Jun 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right *SOLD OUT*

Sep 25 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go 2026

Nov 28-29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

Dec 05-06 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

Photo Credit: Blair Brown

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