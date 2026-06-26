Icona Pop Unveil 'Yellow Top' Single From Upcoming Album 'Ritual'

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Multi-platinum duo Icona Pop have released their new single 'Yellow Top,' the latest taste of their forthcoming album Ritual, arriving August 14 via Ultra Records/Iconic Sound Recordings.

The single follows the release of the title track, 'Ritual,' as well as 'Dance To This' and 'Butterfly Feelings. ' Listen to it below and pre-order/save the album HERE.

Speaking about the new song, Icona Pop share, ''Yellow Top' is about a flirty moment on a dreamy beach in southern Europe, drinking Palomas and just having fun, sun going down, the city lighting up. We hope the song will bring back your beach romance memories, or be the soundtrack to your next one.'

Icona Pop will celebrate the release of 'Yellow Top' with appearances at Cincinnati Pride Festival on June 27 and a headlining performance at PrideFest in St. Louis on June 28. This Fall, the duo will kick off their Ritual Tour on October 23 in Göteborg, Sweden, with additional shows lined up in Oslo and Stockholm, concluding on November 13 in Copenhagen. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.iconapop.com/tour.

NORTH AMERICAN PRIDE FESTIVALS

06/27 - Cincinnati Pride Festival - Cincinnati, OH

06/28 - PrideFest - St. Louis, MO

2026 EU TOUR DATES:

10/23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

10/24 - Mejeriet - Lund, Sweden

10/30 - Vulkan Arena - Oslo, Norway

11/06 - Arbis Bar & Salong - Norrköping, Sweden

11/07 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden

11/13 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

ABOUT ICONA POP

Icona Pop consists of longtime friends, Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo. Following an independent grind, Icona Pop first reached critical mass in 2012 with their breakout single 'I Love It' [feat. Charli XCX], which went 5x Platinum, sold over 10 million copies, and surpassed 1 billion global streams. Their 2013 debut This Is... Icona Pop earned widespread acclaim and was followed by a run of Gold-certified singles, sold-out tours, and major support slots alongside artists including Miley Cyrus, One Direction, The Chainsmokers, and the late Avicii.

Beyond music, they've delivered performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and America's Got Talent, and appeared on HBO's Girls, Saturday Night Live, and as Satin and Chenille in the Trolls film franchise. Icona Pop returned in 2023 with CLUB ROMANTECH, their first album in a decade, which received critical praise.

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