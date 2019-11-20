THANK YOU, MISTER ROGERS: MUSIC & MEMORIES is Available Now

As a new generation is discovering Mister Rogers and his famed neighborhood, another generation of artists are celebrating his tremendous talent, career, and humanity in a newly released album project - Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories.



Lee Greenwood joins an award-winning cast which includes Kellie Pickler, Vanessa Williams, Rita Wilson, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Jaci Velasquez, Micky Dolenz, Tom Bergeron, Sandi Patty, The Cowsills, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.



"Mister Rogers was a mainstay in so many households, including my own with my children," says Grammy award winner Lee Greenwood. "To be included in such a great project that honors a piece of history is wonderful. I can't wait to see the movie as Tom Hanks is the perfect guy for that role."



The video for "Thank You for Being You" premiered today by Sounds Like Nashville. The song is the finale from the album, which embodies unforgettable performances by artists performing re-imagined renditions of Fred Rogers classics, as well as uncovered gems from his 200-plus catalog of songs.



The album coincides with "Thank You, Mister Rogers Month" - a time set aside to honor Fred's legacy by encouraging people to act on his simple but eloquent message, "Be kind." Nashville, Tennessee, where much of the album was recorded, is the first city to proclaim November as a time to "Be Like Fred."



Two-time Grammy winner Dennis Scott produced the album and wrote the tribute song reflecting the feelings of generations who were touched by Fred's music and message. Dennis, who was asked to participate in several workshops, heard people share their special memories about Mister Rogers. He reflects, "I understand their desire to reach out in gratitude to Fred because I feel it, too. I hope the song customized for Fred, as well as these new recordings of his songs, bring a smile to Fred's fans."



Thank You Mister Rogers: Music & Memories track listing:



1. "WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR" - THE COWSILLS

2. "YOU CAN NEVER GO DOWN THE DRAIN" - JACI VELASQUEZ

3. "SOMETIMES PEOPLE ARE GOOD" - RITA WILSON

4. "PERFECTLY BEAUTIFUL DAY" - MICKY DOLENZ

5. "MANY WAYS TO SAY I LOVE YOU" - VANESSA WILLIAMS

6. "SOME THINGS I DON'T UNDERSTAND" - TOM BERGERON

7. "THIS IS MY HOME" - JIM BRICKMAN

8. "LET'S BE TOGETHER" - MARILYN MCCOO AND BILLY DAVIS, JR.

9. "PLEASE DON'T THINK IT'S FUNNY" - SANDI PATTY

10. "IT'S SUCH A GOOD FEELING" - KELLIE PICKLER

11. "WHEN THE DAY TURNS INTO NIGHT" - LEE GREENWOOD

12. "PODEMOS SER AMIGOS" - JON SECADA

13. "THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU" - THE ENSEMBLE



The album is available on all digital platforms at thankyoumisterrogers.com and other digital retailers at orcd.co/ThankYouMisterRogers.





Related Articles View More Music Stories