TAKÁCS QUARTET to Perform at Carnegie Hall with Jeremy Denk

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The Takács Quartet, performing with new cellist Mihai Marica, will appear in 12 North American cities this fall, including a concert at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall on October 16. Grammy Award–winning pianist Jeremy Denk joins the Quartet for that performance to play Franck's Quintet, alongside Mendelssohn's String Quartet in F Minor and Carlos Simon's Warmth from Other Suns. Denk also joins the Quartet in Berkeley, CA (Oct 11) and Portland, OR (Oct 12-13), with three additional concerts scheduled in 2027.

The Quartet's repertoire this season also includes Gabriela Lena Frank's Quartet Quijotadas as well as works by Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Haydn, Schubert and Carlos Simon.

The Takács Quartet's other fall tour dates include Boulder (Sep 13-14 & Nov 1-2), Vancouver (Sep 22), Salt Lake City (Sep 24), Falls Village, CT (Sep 27), Pittsburgh (Sep 28), Santa Monica (Oct 9), College Park, MD (Oct 18), Napa, CA (Dec 3) and Reno, NV (Dec 5). In November, the Quartet return to England for three concerts, two of them at Wigmore Hall (where they are Associate Artists) and a third in Oxford.

Violist Timothy Ridout joins the Quartet on a new album, recorded at London's Wigmore Hall in 2025, pairing two of Mozart's chamber works: the String Quintet in C Major, which unfolds on an almost symphonic scale, and the String Quintet in G Minor, which travels through anguish, chromatic tension, and ambiguity toward an ultimately life-affirming conclusion. In both works, the addition of a second viola, played by Ridout, creates the dark, richly blended sonority that makes Mozart's string quintets distinctive. The recording is set for release on October 23 via Hyperion.

The recording is also András Fejér's last as a member of the Quartet. Fejér founded the ensemble in 1975 with three fellow students at Budapest's Franz Liszt Academy; his retirement at the end of the 2025-2026 season concluded a 51-year tenure that encompassed the quartet's rise to international prominence and a celebrated discography.

Selected Fall 2026 Tour Dates

September 13 & 14 — CU Presents; Boulder, Colorado (streaming option available) — tickets

September 22 — Vancouver Friends of Chamber Music; Vancouver, British Columbia — tickets

September 24 — Chamber Music Society of Salt Lake City; Salt Lake City, Utah — tickets

September 27 — South Mountain Concerts; Falls Village, Connecticut — tickets

September 28 — Chamber Music Pittsburgh; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — tickets

October 9 — BroadStage; Santa Monica, California* — tickets

October 11 — Cal Performances; Berkeley, California* — tickets

October 12 & 13 — Friends of Chamber Music; Portland, Oregon* — tickets

October 16 — Carnegie Hall; New York, New York* — tickets

October 18 — University of Maryland; College Park, Maryland — tickets

November 1 & 2 — CU Presents; Boulder, Colorado (streaming option available) — tickets

November 16 & 18 — Wigmore Hall; London, England — tickets

November 19 — Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities; Oxford, England — tickets

December 3 — Chamber Music in Napa Valley; Napa, California — tickets

December 5 — University of Nevada, Reno; Reno, Nevada — tickets

*With Jeremy Denk, piano

About the Takács Quartet

Founded in Budapest in 1975, the Takács Quartet are acclaimed internationally for the vitality, insight, and expressive range of their performances. The Quartet appear throughout Europe, North America, Asia, and Australasia and serve as Artists in Residence at the University of Colorado Boulder and Associate Artists at London's Wigmore Hall.

The Quartet's extensive discography has received a Grammy Award, multiple Gramophone Awards, BBC Music Magazine's Disc of the Year, and honors from the Japanese Recording Academy, Chamber Music America, and Presto Music. The Takács were the first string quartet inducted into the Gramophone Hall of Fame and received the Wigmore Hall Medal in 2014.

The Takács Quartet are Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes, violins; Richard O'Neill, viola; and Mihai Marica, cello.

For more information, visit the Takács Quartet website.

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