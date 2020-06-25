Swingin' With The Mouse Releases Jazz Album With Keith David, Emma Hunton, and More

Swingin' With The Music releases its inaugural album, Swingin' With The Mouse, celebrating the music of the Mouse House.

Producer Pablo Rossil states, "For the last few years, the Swingin' With The Music series has performed exclusively for live audiences in the United States, including Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City, and Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles. I am so excited to expand the brand and share it with a broader audience-and to be making our debut recording featuring the magical music of THE Mouse!"

Swingin' With The Mouse takes a deep dive into the Disney songbook, reimagining various songs to pay homage to the writers, composers, and musicians responsible for some of its greatest musical moments, including Randy Newman, Richard and Robert Sherman, Elton John, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken, Alan Silvestri, and many more. The project covers various aspects of the company, including, but not limited to, music from its animated films, Broadway shows, theme park attractions, and live-action films.

The album features vocal performances by Keith David (DISNEY'S PRINCESS AND THE FROG, OWN's GREENLEAF), Emma Hunton (Freeform's GOOD TROUBLE, Disney's Freaky Friday musical), Courtney Reed (Disney on Broadway's Aladdin, In The Heights), Garrett Clayton (Disney Channel's TEEN BEACH Movie series, NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!), Deedee Magno Hall (THE ALL-NEW MICKEY MOUSE CLUB, Cartoon Network's STEVEN UNIVERSE), and Pablo Rossil (Producer of SWTM series). The band includes Nathan King (Flute/Clarinet/Tenor Sax), Ryan DeWeese (Trumpet/Flugelhorn), Ramsey Hampton (Trombone), Michael Sobie (Piano), Blake Estrada (Bass), and Jay Tibbitts (Drums). Engineered, mixed, and mastered by Nolan Shaheed.

The debut single is the Swingin' take on the soaring theme from The Avengers, which will be released on all digital platforms on July 7th. The full album will see a digital release on July 17th, followed by a limited vinyl pressing release on August 17th. (Fans can pre-order the vinyl edition beginning on July 17th.)

More information can be found online at www.swinginmusic.com

