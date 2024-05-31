Super American Release New Album 'Gangster of Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buffalo’s Super American have released their new full-length album, ‘Gangster Of Love’, out now via Wax Bodega. The band’s new songs blur the lines between absurdism and existentialism, swirling ‘90s melodicism with high energy riffs and heartfelt emo elements into a wry, smirking rock sound. They previously released the singles “Hopefully Pitchfork Doesn’t Hear This” and “Manager Haircut”.

Produced by Sam Guaiana (Neck Deep, Bayside), Gangster of Love follows 2021’s SUP and 2018’s Tequila Sunrise and found the duo fleeing Buffalo for Los Angeles, where the push and pull between the two songwriters – the real magic at the heart of Super American – was allowed to flourish and grow in a brand-new environment.

Since forming in Western New York in 2016, Patrick Feeley and his musical partner Matt Cox have blurred the line between absurdism and existentialism, swirling ‘90s melodicism, new-millennium pop-punk energy, and heartfelt emo into a wry, smirking rock sound.

Super American feels like the equivalent of their hometown Buffalo Bills’ tailgate scene: gleefully rowdy and best enjoyed with a beer in hand (with the non-zero chance someone might end up leaping through a flaming table when all is said and done).

“SUP was basically a record filled with anxiety as a survival mechanism,” Feeley explains. “This time around, it was less of a victim mindset. Thematically, I feel like it’s more about yearnings and desires and what you want for yourself.”

“We wanted this album to feel like you were stepping into this little world, and working with Sam helped us accomplish that,” says Cox.

Tracklisting:

MOMMA, I’M GONNA BE A STAR Manager Haircut Mental Karate Okay. Eat Me Alive. Hopefully Pitchfork Doesn’t Hear This Drowning Limerence II IDWLG TOxxIC BLOODSTREAM Who’s Gonna Get Me High? Ugly Cryin’ With My Dog Admirer Altima Song

“We’ve always approached the band from a very innocent, youthful place despite not actually forming as kids,” Cox says. “I think that’s been a little bit of how we’ve lasted so long, by not really being beholden to hindsight. It keeps us moving forward and able to find new listeners.”

Adds Feeley: “Whatever audience gets it and enjoys it, god fing bless their souls because they must be sick.”

Super American recently announced an upcoming headline tour with support from Sydney Sprague and Summerbruise. Dates will kick off on August 1 in Toronto at Hard Luck, wrapping up on September 22 in Columbus, OH at Ace of Cups with shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston and more along the way. Tickets are on sale now at: www.superamerican.band/

Super American - Upcoming Fall Tour Dates

w/Sydney Sprague, Summerbruise

August 1 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

August 2 - Syracuse, NY - Song And Dance

August 3 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

August 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

August 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

August 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

August 8 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory

August 9 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

August 11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

August 13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

August 14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

August 15 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

August 17 - Nashville, TN - The End

August 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

August 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

August 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

August 22 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s

September 3 - Denver, CO - Marquis

September 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

September 6 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

September 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

September 8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

September 10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield

September 11 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

September 12 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen

September 14 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

September 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

September 17 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

September 18 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

September 20 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

September 21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

September 22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

