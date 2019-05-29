Sufjan Stevens Celebrates Pride Month by Releasing Two New Songs
In celebration of Pride Month, Sufjan Stevens is releasing two new songs today via Asthmatic Kitty on the topic of love: "Love Yourself" and "With My Whole Heart," available on all digital platforms, and on limited-edition 7" vinyl on June 28.
A portion of the proceeds from this project will go to two organizations that provide support for LGBTQ and homeless kids in America-the Ali Forney Center in Harlem, NY and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, MI.
Listen to the songs below!
"Love Yourself" is based on a sketch Stevens wrote 20 years ago. The original 4-track demo he recorded in 1996 is included as well as a short instrumental reprise. "With My Whole Heart" is a completely new song that Stevens wrote as a personal challenge to "write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety or self-deprecation."
Sufjan also designed a Pride T-shirt that is available exclusively on his new merchandizing platform Sufjamz.