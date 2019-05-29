Sufjan Stevens Celebrates Pride Month by Releasing Two New Songs

May. 29, 2019  

Sufjan Stevens Celebrates Pride Month by Releasing Two New Songs

In celebration of Pride Month, Sufjan Stevens is releasing two new songs today via Asthmatic Kitty on the topic of love: "Love Yourself" and "With My Whole Heart," available on all digital platforms, and on limited-edition 7" vinyl on June 28.

A portion of the proceeds from this project will go to two organizations that provide support for LGBTQ and homeless kids in America-the Ali Forney Center in Harlem, NY and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, MI.

Listen to the songs below!

"Love Yourself" is based on a sketch Stevens wrote 20 years ago. The original 4-track demo he recorded in 1996 is included as well as a short instrumental reprise. "With My Whole Heart" is a completely new song that Stevens wrote as a personal challenge to "write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety or self-deprecation."

Sufjan also designed a Pride T-shirt that is available exclusively on his new merchandizing platform Sufjamz.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • A TIMELESS PRINCESS Musical Releases Full-Length Album of Original Music
  • Sufjan Stevens Celebrates Pride Month by Releasing Two New Songs
  • Keith Urban, Little Big Town Added to 2019 CMT MUSIC AWARDS Lineup
  • THE WORLD WITHOUT YOU to Make Worldwide Premiere at the 22nd Annual Dances with Films
  • TOY STORY 4 Advanced Tickets are On Sale Now
  • Netflix Announces PARANORMAL, Its New Original Middle Eastern Series

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup