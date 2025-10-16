Subtronics Details FIBONACCI 2026 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Electronic music artist Subtronics will release his two-part album, FIBONACCI on December 5, 2025 via his label Cyclops Recordings. To support the new music, Subtronics has announced the FIBONACCI TOUR 2026, marking his first full-scale headline run in two years. Sign up here for the code to access the artist pre-sale launching October 22 at 10 am local time. General on-sale is set for Thursday, October 23 at 10 am local time here.

Launching January 23, 2026 in Toronto, the 16-date North American tour will make two-night stops in Dallas, Washington DC, New York City and Subtronics' hometown, Philadelphia. Other shows are set for Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, St. Louis, Kansas City, Austin and Boston. Joining the producer on select dates are a variety of artists, including Habstrakt, Juelz, TroyBoi, Whetha,n and more.

Drawing on the mathematical phenomena as its central motif, Subtronics builds FIBONACCI around the famed sequence, where each number is the sum of the two preceding ones, using it as the conceptual foundation for the project.

FIBONACCI will arrive the week of his six consecutive sold-out nights at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles from December 2-7, 2025. Other upcoming performances include a headline slot at Sphere for Unity in Las Vegas, NV this coming Saturday, October 18, and his Coachella debut in April 2026.

UPCOMING SUBTRONICS SHOWS

2025

OCT 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Sphere

OCT 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

OCT 24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

OCT 25 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

OCT 31 – Reno, NV – J Resort

NOV 09 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando 2025

NOV 14 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square

NOV 15 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square

DEC 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

DEC 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

DEC 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

DEC 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

DEC 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

DEC 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

DEC 13 – Ciudad De México, Mexico – Pabellón Cuervo

DEC 26 – Chicago, IL – Pier Pressure @ Navy Pier

DEC 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

DEC 30 – Denver, CO – Decadence Colorado 2025

DEC 31 – Avondale, AZ – Decadence Arizona 2025

FIBONACCI TOUR DATES

2026

JAN 23 – Toronto, ON – Rebel**

JAN 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell**

FEB 6 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle**

FEB 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum**

FEB 13 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory**

FEB 14 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory**

FEB 19 – Washington, DC – Echostage**

FEB 20 – Washington, DC – Echostage**

FEB 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Storehouse**

FEB 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Storehouse**

MARCH 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met**

MARCH 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met**

MARCH 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory**

MARCH 13 – Kansas City, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena**

MARCH 14 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater**

MARCH 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall**

ADDITIONAL 2026 DATES

APRIL 12 - Indio, CA - Coachella

APRIL 19 - Indio, CA - Coachella

ABOUT SUBTRONICS:

Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, Subtronics' musical journey began with a fervor for his drum set and an appreciation for Radiohead. He has headlined renowned festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, and more.

Having sold out every headline tour since 2018, Subtronics inked a national tour deal with Live Nation in 2023. Notably, he has curated festival-level events at iconic venues including Red Rocks, The Kia Forum, Tacoma Dome, The Armory Minneapolis, Hampton Coliseum, Barclays Center, and arenas around the country, along with his bi-annual, three-day festival, Cyclops Cove, in Boca Raton, Florida. Subtronics recently made the debut of his 2025 residency at Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas during EDC Week.

On the music side, Subtronics launched his label Cyclops Recordings in 2020, which is home to his most significant releases. His debut album FRACTALS was released in January of 2022 and soared to #4 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart. His sophomore album TESSERACT dropped on February 16th, 2024, and coincided with his TESSERACT arena tour. Since then, he has collaborated with prominent artists such as John Summit, Flowdan, Tape B, Phantogram, Skylar Grey, Seven Lions, Flowdan, and more.

Photo credit: Jason Fenmore // @ohdagyophoto