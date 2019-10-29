Sturgill Simpson Announces the 2020 'A Good Look'n Tour'

Following the release of his new album, Sound & Fury, GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson has announced North American dates for his 2020 Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour. Those fans paying attention this weekend at Nashville's Turnip Truck got a sneak peek of the tour announcement. The 35+ date tour, presented by AEG Presents, will kick off February 21, 2020 in Birmingham, AL and travel to cities such as New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Boston before concluding May 24, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Acclaimed country breakout star and very special guest, Tyler Childers, will join Simpson on the tour for a once-in-a-lifetime live show experience. Simpson produced both albums from Childers, including his August-released Country Squire, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

In an effort to fight against scalpers and ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can gain first access to tickets by registering for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, November 3 at 10pm local at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/sturgillsimpson. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 5 at 10am local time.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, November 6 at 12pm local through Thursday, November 7 at 10pm local. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8 at 10am local. Sturgill Simpson has also partnered with CID Entertainment to offer travel packages. All net proceeds from these travel packages will benefit the Special Forces Foundation. More information on these exclusive offers can be found HERE. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.

On the heels of releasing his latest album Sound & Fury, and accompanying anime film of the same name released simultaneously via Netflix, Simpson hit the road for a brief six date club tour, donating 100% of the proceeds from these shows to the Special Forces Foundation - a nonprofit organization that provides immediate and ongoing support to the Special Forces community and their families. $1 from each ticket sold for the Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour will also be donated to benefit the Special Forces Foundation.

Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour 2020

*Not part of the AMEX presale

Friday, February 21, 2020

Birmingham, AL

Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Saturday, February 22, 2020

Asheville, NC

US Cellular Center

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Friday, February 28, 2020

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Detroit, MI

Masonic Temple Theatre

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA

Petersen Events Center

Friday, March 6, 2020

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Duluth, GA

Infinite Energy Center

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

North Charleston, SC

North Charleston Coliseum

Friday, March 13, 2020

Hampton, VA

Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia*

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Washington, DC

Anthem

Monday, March 16, 2020

Washington, DC

Anthem

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Toronto, ON

Coca-Cola Coliseum

Friday, March 20, 2020

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

Saturday, March 21, 2020

St. Louis, MO

Chaifetz Arena

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Southaven, MS

Landers Center

Friday, March 27, 2020

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Austin, TX

Frank Erwin Center

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Sugarland, TX

Smart Financial Centre

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Independence, MO

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Friday, April 3, 2020

Chicago, IL

United Center

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Minneapolis, MN

Armory

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Omaha, NE

Baxter Arena

Friday, April 10, 2020

Madison, WI

Alliant Energy Center

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT

Maverik Center

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Missoula, MT

Adams Center

Friday, May 1, 2020

Portland, OR

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, May 2, 2020

George, WA

Gorge Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Friday, May 8, 2020

Inglewood, CA

The Forum

Friday, May 15, 2020

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Saturday, May 16, 2020

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Friday, May 22, 2020

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center





Related Articles View More Music Stories