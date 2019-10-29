Sturgill Simpson Announces the 2020 'A Good Look'n Tour'
Following the release of his new album, Sound & Fury, GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson has announced North American dates for his 2020 Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour. Those fans paying attention this weekend at Nashville's Turnip Truck got a sneak peek of the tour announcement. The 35+ date tour, presented by AEG Presents, will kick off February 21, 2020 in Birmingham, AL and travel to cities such as New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Boston before concluding May 24, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Acclaimed country breakout star and very special guest, Tyler Childers, will join Simpson on the tour for a once-in-a-lifetime live show experience. Simpson produced both albums from Childers, including his August-released Country Squire, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.
In an effort to fight against scalpers and ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can gain first access to tickets by registering for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, November 3 at 10pm local at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/sturgillsimpson. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 5 at 10am local time.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, November 6 at 12pm local through Thursday, November 7 at 10pm local. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8 at 10am local. Sturgill Simpson has also partnered with CID Entertainment to offer travel packages. All net proceeds from these travel packages will benefit the Special Forces Foundation. More information on these exclusive offers can be found HERE. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
On the heels of releasing his latest album Sound & Fury, and accompanying anime film of the same name released simultaneously via Netflix, Simpson hit the road for a brief six date club tour, donating 100% of the proceeds from these shows to the Special Forces Foundation - a nonprofit organization that provides immediate and ongoing support to the Special Forces community and their families. $1 from each ticket sold for the Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour will also be donated to benefit the Special Forces Foundation.
Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour 2020
*Not part of the AMEX presale
Friday, February 21, 2020
Birmingham, AL
Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Asheville, NC
US Cellular Center
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Friday, February 28, 2020
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Detroit, MI
Masonic Temple Theatre
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Pittsburgh, PA
Petersen Events Center
Friday, March 6, 2020
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Duluth, GA
Infinite Energy Center
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston Coliseum
Friday, March 13, 2020
Hampton, VA
Hampton Coliseum
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia*
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Washington, DC
Anthem
Monday, March 16, 2020
Washington, DC
Anthem
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Toronto, ON
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Friday, March 20, 2020
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
Saturday, March 21, 2020
St. Louis, MO
Chaifetz Arena
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Southaven, MS
Landers Center
Friday, March 27, 2020
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Austin, TX
Frank Erwin Center
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Sugarland, TX
Smart Financial Centre
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Independence, MO
Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Friday, April 3, 2020
Chicago, IL
United Center
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Minneapolis, MN
Armory
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Omaha, NE
Baxter Arena
Friday, April 10, 2020
Madison, WI
Alliant Energy Center
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT
Maverik Center
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Missoula, MT
Adams Center
Friday, May 1, 2020
Portland, OR
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Saturday, May 2, 2020
George, WA
Gorge Amphitheatre*
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
San Francisco, CA
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Friday, May 8, 2020
Inglewood, CA
The Forum
Friday, May 15, 2020
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Saturday, May 16, 2020
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Friday, May 22, 2020
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center