Straight No Chaser Releases Dates for 2024 Fall Tour

RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser, known for their holiday favorites and re-imagination of iconic songs throughout the decades, has revealed the “Top Shelf” tour, their 2024 fall run. Tickets for the “Top Shelf” tour go on-sale this Friday at 10 AM local time.

Kicking off in Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on October 18, “Top Shelf” runs through the holiday season, wrapping up on December 30 in Fort Myers, FL. A list of dates is included below, and more will be announced.

“It is a privilege to get out on the road each fall,” said Straight No Chaser member Walter Chase. “Starting in October and through until New Year’s Eve, we tour across America sharing our love of the holiday season. For many families, we have become a holiday tradition some return each year for over a decade! It’s an honor, and it is one that we don’t take for granted.”

Currently Straight No Chaser is wrapping their “Yacht Rock Tour,” and this July, they’ll pay homage to the 90s with “Summer: The 90s,” with special guests on the dates ranging from Lisa Loeb to Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis.

Tour Dates

May: The Yacht Rock Tour 2024

July-August: Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s

* denotes special guest, Lisa Loeb

# denotes special guests, O-Town and Chris Kirkpatrick

October-December: “Top Shelf” Tour (newly announced)

Additional dates will be announced soon.

May

7 – Montreal, PQ, Canada – MTELUS

11 – Orono, ME – Collins Center

12 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center

July

13 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery*+

14 – Napa, CA – Meritage Resort

16 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

17 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

18 – Layton, UT – Davis Arts Council/Kenley Amphitheater+

19 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Center

20 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

21 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater*

23 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater*

24 – Duluth, MN – Decc Symphony Hall*

25 – Wausau, WI – Grand Theatre

26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

27 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater*

28 – Decatur, IL – Lakeshore Amphitheater+

30 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center*

31 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

August

2 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre#

3 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater#

4 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound at Coachman Park#

6 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

7 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

8 – North Bethesda, MD – Strathmore+

9 – Beverly, MA – Cabot Theatre

10 – Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall

11 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

October

18 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino

19 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

20 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

22 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

23 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

24 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center - on-sale date TBD

25 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

26 – Greensboro, NC — Tanger Center

27 – Durham, NC – DPAC

29 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

30 – Auburn, AL – venue and on-sale date TBD

November

1 – Conway, AR – Reynolds Performance Hall - on-sale date TBD

2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center

3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

6 – Madison, WI – Overture Center - on-sale date TBD

7 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium

8 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre

10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Rose State Performing Arts Center

13 – Lawrence, KS – venue and on-sale date TBD

14 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

15 – Galveston, TX – The Grand 1894 Opera House - on-sale date TBD

16 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

17 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Performing Arts Center

19 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

20 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

21 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

22 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

23 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

29 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

30 – Midland, MI – Midland Performing Arts Center

December

1 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

2 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

4 – Erie, PA – Warner Theatre

5 – National Harbor, MD – MGM National Harbor

6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

7 – Easton, PA – State Theatre (two shows)

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Theatre

11 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

12 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

13 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Center

14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre (two shows)

15 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre (two shows)

17 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium

18 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

21 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre

22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

23 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

27 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

29 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips Center

30 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

