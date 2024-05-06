Straight No Chaser Releases Dates for 2024 Fall Tour

Tickets for the “Top Shelf” tour go on-sale Friday, May 10 at 10 AM local time.
RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser, known for their holiday favorites and re-imagination of iconic songs throughout the decades, has revealed the “Top Shelf” tour, their 2024 fall run. Tickets for the “Top Shelf” tour go on-sale this Friday at 10 AM local time.
Kicking off in Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on October 18, “Top Shelf” runs through the holiday season, wrapping up on December 30 in Fort Myers, FL. A list of dates is included below, and more will be announced.
“It is a privilege to get out on the road each fall,” said Straight No Chaser member Walter Chase. “Starting in October and through until New Year’s Eve, we tour across America sharing our love of the holiday season. For many families, we have become a holiday tradition some return each year for over a decade! It’s an honor, and it is one that we don’t take for granted.”
Currently Straight No Chaser is wrapping their “Yacht Rock Tour,” and this July, they’ll pay homage to the 90s with “Summer: The 90s,” with special guests on the dates ranging from Lisa Loeb to Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC.
Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis.
May: The Yacht Rock Tour 2024
July-August: Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s
* denotes special guest, Lisa Loeb
# denotes special guests, O-Town and Chris Kirkpatrick
October-December: “Top Shelf” Tour (newly announced)
Additional dates will be announced soon.
May
7 – Montreal, PQ, Canada – MTELUS
11 – Orono, ME – Collins Center
12 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center
July
13 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery*+
14 – Napa, CA – Meritage Resort
16 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
17 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater
18 – Layton, UT – Davis Arts Council/Kenley Amphitheater+
19 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Center
20 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
21 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater*
23 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater*
24 – Duluth, MN – Decc Symphony Hall*
25 – Wausau, WI – Grand Theatre
26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
27 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater*
28 – Decatur, IL – Lakeshore Amphitheater+
30 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center*
31 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
August
2 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre#
3 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater#
4 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound at Coachman Park#
6 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center
7 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center
8 – North Bethesda, MD – Strathmore+
9 – Beverly, MA – Cabot Theatre
10 – Portsmouth, NH – Music Hall
11 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre
October
18 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino
19 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre
20 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
22 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
23 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
24 – Oxford, AL – Oxford Performing Arts Center - on-sale date TBD
25 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
26 – Greensboro, NC — Tanger Center
27 – Durham, NC – DPAC
29 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre
30 – Auburn, AL – venue and on-sale date TBD
November
1 – Conway, AR – Reynolds Performance Hall - on-sale date TBD
2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center
3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
6 – Madison, WI – Overture Center - on-sale date TBD
7 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium
8 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre
10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Rose State Performing Arts Center
13 – Lawrence, KS – venue and on-sale date TBD
14 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
15 – Galveston, TX – The Grand 1894 Opera House - on-sale date TBD
16 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
17 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Performing Arts Center
19 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
20 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre
21 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium
22 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre
23 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
29 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
30 – Midland, MI – Midland Performing Arts Center
December
1 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
2 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza
4 – Erie, PA – Warner Theatre
5 – National Harbor, MD – MGM National Harbor
6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
7 – Easton, PA – State Theatre (two shows)
10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Theatre
11 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
12 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center
13 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Center
14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre (two shows)
15 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre (two shows)
17 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium
18 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
21 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre
22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
23 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
27 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre
29 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips Center
30 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine
