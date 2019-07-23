Story Teller Dolan Morgan and Cellist Emily Hope Price Featured On New SongWriter Podcast

SongWriter is a new podcast that explores the connections between written word and lyrical, shining light on how all art is a reaction to other art. Hosted by songwriter and novelist, Ben Arthur, the podcast features an author telling a story (both fiction and non-fiction involved) and then a musician creates a song inspired by the story and performs it. SongWriter features a dozen episodes with many of Arthur's literary crushes, including Roxane Gay, Joyce Carol Oates, Susan Orlean, Patricia Lockwood, Missy Eaves, Gary Schteyngart, Ted Leo and Jonathan Lethem.

The fourth episode features Dolan Morgan , who is the author of That's When The Knives Comes Down and Insignificana and is also an illustrator who has a series on The Rumpus. Emily Hope Price , who also shared a live video of her song, is a cellist, singer, songwriter, illustrator, and composer who can also be found playing with her band Pearl and the Beard. Dolan tells a story that is sci-fi strange (and more than a little upsetting), about a dying man who is slowly replaced by a cheerful creature who grows out of his failing body.





