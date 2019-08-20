'Stop the Clocks' by Enter Shikari Music Video Out Now

Following Reading & Leeds and one final festival appearance of 2019 at Belgium's Crammerock Festival, Enter Shikari will head out on their U.S tour which begins on September 20th in Austin, TX and circles eastward (dates below).



On their return, the pioneering St. Albans quartet return to the studio to start work on their anticipated sixth album.



Their award winning fifth album The Spark, released in September 2017, was their fourth to land in the UK Album Chart Top 5 and has seen Enter Shikari become one of the UK's biggest rock exports taking their acclaimed live show to tens of thousands of fans across the world on their longest tour ever.



Renowned Enter Shikari frontman and producer, Rou Reynolds, has become a prominent music voice in mental health awareness working with the Mental Health Foundation amongst others. Reynolds has also written two best-selling books this year Dear Future Historians (Lyrics and Exegesis of Rou Reynolds for the music of Enter Shikari 2006 - 2019) and The Spark, published by Faber.



Enter Shikari is Chris Batten (bass), Rou Reynolds (lead vocals / keyboards), Rob Rolfe (drums), and Rory Clewlow (guitars).

STOP THE CLOCKS TOUR

SEPTEMBER

Friday 20th AUSTIN, TX - Barracuda

Saturday 21st DALLAS, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

Monday 23rd NASHVILLE, TN - The Basement East

Tuesday 24th ATLANTA, GA - The Loft

Thursday 26th BALTIMORE, MD - Soundstage

Sunday 29th PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Foundry ** SOLD OUT **

Monday 30th NEW YORK, NY - Bowery Ballroom



OCTOBER

Wednesday 2nd OTTAWA, ON - Maverick's

Thursday 3rd TORONTO, ON - The Mod Club

Friday 4th DETROIT, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

Saturday 5th GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Pyramid Scheme

Monday 7th CHICAGO, IL - Lincoln Hall





