Stone Jack Jones Shares 'O Brother' Single, New LP 'Black Snake' Out 9/13
Today, Nashville-based veteran alt folk artist Stone Jack Jones shares his new single "O Brother," the second feature track off his forthcoming LP Black Snake. Northern Transmissions premiered the track with praise, stating, "Jones's signature vocal timbre lies on top of the building instrumentation - the result is eerie and lush, while still having that solid skeletal beat to keep you reeling. This will be on repeat into the Fall as the weather gets cooler and darker." Black SnakeLP is out 9/13 via yk Records. Stone Jack Jones will be playing a hometown album release show at Drkmttr on 9/14.
Stone Jack Jones's latest album is three songs of death, two of madness, two of love and the song of a journey. Recorded with Roger Moutenot (Bill Frisell, Joseph Arthur, Yo La Tengo, KORT) at Haptown, his tucked away studio in Nashville, TN, Black Snake takes a dark folk sound and spins it into a uniquely psychedelic sonic tale.
Collaborations from a host of Nashville musicians flesh out the compositions into the dark tomes. Kyle Hamlett (lylas), Rodrigo Avendano (Coupler, Sun Seeker, Soccer Mommy), Patrick Damphier, Luke Schneider (Margo Price, William Tyler), Katie Banyay (Idle Bloom), Stewart Bronaugh (Lionlimb), Gyasi, Scott Martin and Madeleine Besson are among the contributors.
The album's cover art depicts original artwork from Stone Jack Jones's son, Logan Jones, and the album was mastered by Jim DeMain at Yes Master.
Listen to "O Brother" below.
BLACK SNAKE LP - TRACKLISTING
01. I'm Gone
02. Heyell
03. O Brother
04. Mary Mary
05. Story
06. Crying Shame
07. #BeautifulDay
08. I Can See
Photo credit: Erich Vogel