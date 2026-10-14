Steven Page to Release STEVEN'S GREETINGS Holiday Album

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Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and Barenaked Ladies co-founder Steven Page will release Steven's Greetings, a new holiday album that finds the acclaimed singer and songwriter embracing a kind of music he once approached with a healthy dose of skepticism. Due November 13 via Fresh Baked Goods, Steven's Greetings brings together new original songs, holiday favorites and fresh recordings of music from Page's past, performed largely with longtime collaborators Craig Northey and Kevin Fox of the Steven Page Trio.

Page, who once described himself as a bit 'bah humbug' about holiday music, now starts pulling out the holiday playlists as soon as Thanksgiving arrives. 'The idea of a holiday album, more songs to add to the stack or the giant playlist that so many of us prepare for the season, now feels oddly like an act of service,' he says. 'Making music that is useful to people, however they want to use it, feels a bit like purpose.'

Steven's Greetings makes room for the full range of emotions that can accompany the season, from celebration and togetherness to loneliness, loss and the desire to simply slip out of a holiday party early and go home. That last impulse inspired album opener 'Cheese Log,' which Page began improvising at a soundcheck to make Northey and Fox laugh. Written as people began socializing again following the pandemic, the song follows someone who retreats from the festivities for the comforts of home and a homemade cheese log. The joke eventually became something more. 'It ended up being the kind of song I'm most proud of,' Page says, 'one that can sometimes choke me up with its mix of pathos and silliness in a way that only one of those two qualities can sometimes miss on their own.'

That balance runs throughout the album. 'Drinking 'Round The Christmas Tree' turns an upbeat holiday song toward the experience of people who choose not to drink during a season when alcohol is often central to social gatherings. 'Christmas In Toronto,' originally written for Page's appearance on the Canadian television series Murdoch Mysteries, is both a complaint about and love letter to his hometown. Page also takes on Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 'The Power of Love,' a song he has loved since its run at the top of the UK charts during the 1984 Christmas season.

Steven's Greetings also reaches into Page's own musical history. 'Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind' was originally composed for the Stratford Festival's 2005 production of Shakespeare's As You Like It. The album includes new recordings of 'I Have A Little Dreidel,' 'Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah' and Page's original 'Hanukkah Blessings,' first recorded on Barenaked Ladies' Barenaked for the Holidays in 2004. Page originally wrote 'Hanukkah Blessings' when his sons were young, setting the Hebrew blessings over the candles to an original melody as a way to teach them the words. More than two decades later, his eldest son, Isaac, joins him on the new recording.

Family is woven throughout the album. All three of Page's now-adult sons, Isaac, Ben and Jonah, make appearances, with Ben playing piano on 'Everyone Can Sing At Christmas' and all three joining their father on the album-closing 'Auld Lang Syne.' Geoffrey Kelly of Spirit of the West also appears on flute.

Most of Steven's Greetings was recorded by Paul Forgues at National Music Centre Studios in Calgary, Alberta, and by Page at Page HQ in Syracuse, New York. Page produced the album, which largely features the Steven Page Trio: Page on acoustic guitar, piano and lead vocals, Northey on electric guitar and vocals, and Fox on cello and vocals.

For Page, closing the album surrounded by his sons and longtime musical friends brings the record back to what holiday music has come to mean to him as he has grown older. 'This is what music is for, and this is the beauty and purpose of holiday music,' Page says. 'I hope you enjoy putting this on around the house, or in the car, or where you work this year and I hope it serves you, and the people around you, a heaping portion of good feelings.'

Steven Page will perform throughout the United States and Canada this November and December, including a series of holiday shows in support of Steven's Greetings.

Steven's Greetings Track List

Cheese Log

Christmas In Toronto

I Have A Little Dreidel

The Power of Love

Hanukkah Blessings

Drinking 'Round The Christmas Tree

Everyone Can Sing At Christmas

Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind

Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah

Auld Lang Syne

Steven Page — Holiday 2026 Tour Dates

November 17 – Wadsworth, OH – Celestia Theater

November 19 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

November 20 – Manistee, MI – Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts

November 21 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark (SOLD OUT)

November 22 – Canton, MI – Village Theater at Cherry Hill (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 27 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 28 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 30 – London, ON – Aeolian Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 2 – Regina, SK – Casino Regina

December 3 – West Vancouver, BC – Kay Meek Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 5 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre with Victoria Symphony

December 6 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre with Victoria Symphony

December 8 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 10 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

December 11 – Natick, MA – Center for Arts in Natick (SOLD OUT)

December 12 – Newton, NJ – Newton Theatre

December 17 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theatre

December 18 – Syracuse, NY – Palace Theatre

December 19 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre

December 21 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 22 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

About Steven Page

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Steven Page has spent more than three decades writing songs that find humor in complicated places, connection in unexpected moments and room for both celebration and melancholy. As a co-founder, vocalist and songwriter for Barenaked Ladies, Page sang and co-wrote some of the band's best-known songs, including 'Brian Wilson,' 'If I Had a Million Dollars,' 'The Old Apartment,' 'What a Good Boy,' 'It's All Been Done' and 'One Week.' During his two decades with the band, Barenaked Ladies sold more than 15 million albums and earned multiple JUNO, Billboard Music, SOCAN and Gemini Awards as well as two Grammy nominations.

Since beginning his solo career in 2009, Page has continued to release original music and pursue projects across music, theatre, television and film. His most recent solo album, Excelsior, was released in 2022. He performs regularly with the Steven Page Trio and is a member of the Trans-Canada Highwaymen alongside Chris Murphy of Sloan, Moe Berg of The Pursuit of Happiness and Craig Northey of Odds. Page was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with his former Barenaked Ladies bandmates in 2018.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 11 Hrs 38 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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