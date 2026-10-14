Steven Page to Release Holiday Album STEVEN'S GREETINGS

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Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and Barenaked Ladies co-founder Steven Page will release Steven's Greetings, a new holiday album featuring original songs, seasonal favourites and reimagined music from across his celebrated career, digitally on November 13 via Fresh Baked Goods, with the physical CD arriving November 23.

Recorded largely with longtime collaborators Craig Northey and Kevin Fox of the Steven Page Trio, and featuring appearances by Page's three sons and Spirit of the West's Geoffrey Kelly, the ten-track collection brings Page's unmistakable wit, warmth and emotional honesty to the holiday season.

For Page, who once approached holiday music with a healthy dose of 'bah humbug,' the record grew from a changing relationship with the season and with the role music can play in people's lives.

'The idea of a holiday album, more songs to add to the stack or the giant playlist that so many of us prepare for the season, now feels oddly like an act of service,' says Page. 'Making music that is useful to people, however they want to use it, feels a bit like purpose.'

Across ten tracks, Steven's Greetings makes room for the full emotional spectrum of the holidays: celebration, family and togetherness, but also loneliness, nostalgia, sobriety, loss and the occasional overwhelming desire to leave the party and go home.

That last impulse inspired the album's lead single and opening track, 'Cheese Log,' arriving October 28. The song began as Page improvising during a soundcheck to make Northey and Fox laugh. Written as people began gathering socially again after the pandemic, it follows someone abandoning the festivities in favour of home and a homemade cheese log. What began as a joke ultimately became something much more personal.

'It ended up being the kind of song I'm most proud of,' Page says, 'one that can sometimes choke me up with its mix of pathos and silliness in a way that only one of those two qualities can sometimes miss on their own.'

'Christmas In Toronto,' originally written for Page's appearance on the Canadian television series Murdoch Mysteries, is equal parts complaint about and love letter to his hometown. 'Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind' was originally composed for the Stratford Festival's 2005 production of Shakespeare's As You Like It.

The album also reaches back into Page's history with Barenaked Ladies. New recordings of 'I Have A Little Dreidel,' 'Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah' and Page's original 'Hanukkah Blessings' revisit songs connected to the band's 2004 holiday album, Barenaked for the Holidays.

Page originally wrote 'Hanukkah Blessings' when his sons were young, setting the Hebrew blessings over the candles to an original melody to help teach them the words. More than two decades later, his eldest son, Isaac, joins him on the new recording.

Family is woven throughout Steven's Greetings. All three of Page's now-adult sons, Isaac, Ben and Jonah, appear on the record, with Ben playing piano on 'Everyone Can Sing At Christmas' and all three joining their father on the album-closing 'Auld Lang Syne.' Geoffrey Kelly of Spirit of the West also appears on flute.

Elsewhere, 'Drinking 'Round The Christmas Tree' turns an upbeat holiday song toward the experience of people choosing not to drink during a season when alcohol is often central to social gatherings. Page also takes on Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 'The Power of Love,' a longtime favourite dating back to the song's run at the top of the UK charts during the 1984 Christmas season.

Page produced the album, which largely features the Steven Page Trio: Page on acoustic guitar, piano and lead vocals; Northey on electric guitar and vocals; and Fox on cello and vocals. Most of the record was recorded by Paul Forgues at National Music Centre Studios in Calgary, Alberta, with additional recording by Page at Page HQ in Syracuse, New York.

Closing the album surrounded by his sons and longtime musical collaborators brings the project back to what holiday music has come to mean to Page as he has grown older.

'This is what music is for, and this is the beauty and purpose of holiday music,' Page says. 'I hope you enjoy putting this on around the house, or in the car, or where you work this year and I hope it serves you, and the people around you, a heaping portion of good feelings.'

A second single will follow on November 9, ahead of the album's November 13 digital release. The physical CD will be available November 23. On October 28, Page will release 'Cheese Log,' the first single from Steven's Greetings. On November 4, Steven Page will release 'Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind,' the second single from his upcoming holiday album, Steven's Greetings.

Steven's Greetings can be pre-ordered and pre-saved here.

Tracklist

1. Cheese Log

2. Christmas In Toronto

3. I Have A Little Dreidel

4. The Power of Love

5. Hanukkah Blessings

6. Drinking 'Round The Christmas Tree

7. Everyone Can Sing At Christmas

8. Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind

9. Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah

10. Auld Lang Syne

Steven Page — Holiday 2026 Tour Dates

November 17 – Wadsworth, OH – Celestia Theater

November 19 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

November 20 – Manistee, MI – Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts

November 21 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark (SOLD OUT)

November 22 – Canton, MI – Village Theater at Cherry Hill (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 27 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 28 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 30 – London, ON – Aeolian Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 2 – Regina, SK – Casino Regina

December 3 – West Vancouver, BC – Kay Meek Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 5 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre with Victoria Symphony

December 6 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre with Victoria Symphony

December 8 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 10 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

December 11 – Natick, MA – Center for Arts in Natick (SOLD OUT)

December 12 – Newton, NJ – Newton Theatre

December 17 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theatre

December 18 – Syracuse, NY – Palace Theatre

December 19 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre

December 21 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 22 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

About Steven Page

Steven Page is a Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer who has spent more than three decades writing songs that find humour in complicated places, connection in unexpected moments and room for both celebration and melancholy.

As a co-founder, vocalist and songwriter for Barenaked Ladies, Page sang and co-wrote some of the band's most enduring songs, including 'Brian Wilson,' 'If I Had $1,000,000,' 'The Old Apartment,' 'What a Good Boy,' 'It's All Been Done' and 'One Week.' During his two decades with the band, Barenaked Ladies sold more than 15 million albums and earned multiple JUNO, Billboard Music, SOCAN and Gemini Awards, as well as two Grammy nominations.

Since launching his solo career in 2009, Page has continued to release original music and work across music, theatre, television and film. His most recent solo album, Excelsior, was released in 2022. He performs regularly with the Steven Page Trio and is a member of the Canadian supergroup Trans-Canada Highwaymen alongside Chris Murphy of Sloan, Moe Berg of The Pursuit of Happiness and Craig Northey of Odds.

Page was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with his former Barenaked Ladies bandmates in 2018.

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes



Photo Credit: Matt Barnes

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