Real Gone Music to Release BARENAKED LADIES, Bazzi & Tom Verlaine Vinyl

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Real Gone Music, the reissue label now in its 15th year of existence, has confirmed its Record Store Day Black Friday line-up with four limited edition colored vinyl titles featuring two from Barenaked Ladies, one from Bazzi, and a previously unreleased live album from the late guitarist and Television leader Tom Verlaine. All four titles are available in stores on Friday, November 27.

Real Gone Music's 2026 Black Friday Record Store Day deep dive includes two Barenaked Ladies titles making their vinyl debuts on their 30th anniversaries, featuring a limited, remastered, expanded and etched 2-LP cobalt blue pressing of Born on a Pirate Ship limited to 3000 copies and a remastered, orange vinyl edition limited to 3500 copies of their 1996 breakthrough live album Rock Spectacle. Also making its LP debut at retail is the 2018 debut album Cosmic from Bazzi, whose single 'Mine' was a Top 20 digital hit, in a light blue vinyl pressing of only 2000 copies. Finally, Real Gone has scored a double-LP collection of previously unreleased live performances from guitarist and songwriter Tom Verlaine entitled Live in Nyc 1996-2006.

'Each year, Real Gone Music strives to release something above and beyond for Record Store Day/Black Friday,' said Gordon Anderson, Co-President of Real Gone Music. 'This crop is really special; we worked directly with the Barenaked Ladies albums for two 30th anniversary releases, delved into a new era and genre with Bazzi, and got to work with the estate of one of my heroes, Tom Verlaine.'

Barenaked Ladies: Born on a Pirate Ship (Limited, Remastered, Expanded, Etched 30th Anniversary 2-LP Cobalt Blue Vinyl Edition)

Barenaked Ladies' 1996 album Born on a Pirate Ship went gold in the U.S. and Canada when it was originally released, and now it arrives on vinyl for its 30th anniversary loaded with even more treasure. 'The Old Apartment' notched their first U.S. hit, and the record also included such gems as 'I Know' and 'Straw Hat and Old Dirty Hank' (fans of the TV show Friends will also recognize 'Shoe Box' from its inclusion on the soundtrack). For its first-ever LP release, Born on a Pirate Ship has been remastered for vinyl with a couple of bonus tracks added, 'Trust Me' (from the Shoe Box EP) and 'Back' (a B-Side on the American Brian Wilson CD single). The last side features a skull and crossbones etching, and the cover has been reworked especially for this release. Cobalt blue double-LP pressing limited to 3000 copies.

Side One

1. Stomach Vs. Heart

2. Straw Hat and Old Dirty Hank

3. I Know

4. This Is Where It Ends

5. When I Fall

6. I Live with It Every Day

Side Two

1. The Old Apartment

2. Call Me Calmly

3. Break Your Heart

4. Spider in My Room

5. Same Thing

Side Three

1. Just a Toy

2. In the Drink

3. Shoe Box

4. Trust Me

5. Back

Barenaked Ladies: Rock Spectacle (Limited, Remastered 30th Anniversary Orange Vinyl Edition)

Even though 'Brian Wilson' had been released as a studio track back in 1992, it took the performance on this 1996 live release to make the song a hit. Barenaked Ladies were and are known for their stage presence, and Rock Spectacle represented their breakthrough in the U.S., teeing up their ascent with its Stunt follow-up. For its vinyl debut on its 30th anniversary, the album has been remastered for vinyl and pressed in 3500 copies on orange vinyl, complete with a printed inner sleeve.

Side One

1. Brian Wilson

2. Straw Hat and Dirty Old Hank

3. Break Your Heart

4. Jane

5. When I Fall

Side Two

1. Hello City

2. What a Good Boy

3. The Old Apartment

4. Life in a Nutshell

5. These Apples

6. If I Had $1,000,000

Bazzi: Cosmic (Limited & Remastered Light Blue Vinyl Edition)

It was a top 20 album from 2018 and its single 'Mine' went to #11 on the charts and became a meme through Musical.ly edits and a Snapchat filter, among other viral uses. Bazzi's debut album Cosmic has never been released to music retail on vinyl and never been on colored vinyl at all. It has been remastered for the medium, with 2000 copies pressed in light blue wax, complete with a color printed inner sleeve.

Side One

1. Dreams

2. Soarin

3. Myself

4. Star

5. Why

6. 3:15

7. Honest

8. Mirror

Side Two

1. Gone

2. Fantasy

3. BRB

4. Cartier

5. Beautiful

6. Mine

7. Changed

8. Somebody

Tom Verlaine: Live in NYC 1996-2006 (Limited 2-LP Sea Blue Vinyl Edition)

Tom Verlaine's career-long pursuit of the perfect, effect-free guitar tone set him apart from his peers, combined with his vibrato technique, self-taught, free jazz-influenced sensibility, and the slow burn and build architecture of his solos. Verlaine's singular instrumental and songwriting prowess came through on his studio recordings, both with Television and solo, but it was in live settings that his improvisational genius really shined. Real Gone Music presents the first of what it hopes will be a series of releases from his extensive archives: a double-LP collection of completely unreleased live performances drawn from four different New York shows spanning the years of 1996 to 2006. The collection includes songs taken from his solo albums ranging from his first self-titled release to The Wonder, Flash Light, Words from the Front, Around, and Songs and Other Things, plus three songs new to his discography. It was compiled and mastered by Verlaine's long-time engineer and band-mate Patrick Derivaz, with artwork contributions by his partner, the artist Jutta Koether, and liner notes by Derivaz, Koether, David Fricke, Jimmy Rip, David Licht, and Tony Shanahan. It is limited to 3000 copies on double blue vinyl.

Side 1

1. Stalingrad

2. Kaleidoscopin'

3. All Weirded Out

Side 2

1. Soul Freedom 2000

2. Over You

3. Birdy

Side 3

1. Words from the Front

2. One Time at Sundown

3. Heavenly Charm

4. Meteor Beach

Side 4

1. Souvenir from a Dream

2. Clear It Away

3. Orbit

4. Earth Is the Sky

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