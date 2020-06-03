Steve Von Till Releases New Single 'Shadows on the Run'

Steve Von Till swan-dives into the darkness of modern life with a sonic document of rural psychedelia that transcends the physical world-towards a greater spiritual acceptance that connects naturalism, spiritualism, and the corporeal form. As uncertainty abounds, Von Till's forthcoming album No Wilderness Deep Enough and debut book Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics provide a voice of existential wisdom and experience to offer comfort and perspective in an era of uncharted territory. Today, he's shared the album's ethereal second single, "Shadows on the Run." Listen below!

Von Till's charted an extraordinary musical path over the last several decades, from his main duties as singer and guitarist of the boundary-breaking Neurosis to the psychedelic music of his Harvestman project and the unique folk songs he's released under his own name. But No Wilderness Deep Enough is truly like nothing you've ever heard from him before-an album that's devastatingly beautiful and overwhelming in its scope, reminiscent of the tragic ecstasy of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' recent work as well as the borderless ambient music pioneered by Brian Eno, late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson's glacial compositions, and the electronic mutations of Coil.

The album's six pieces of music shape a hallucinatory landscape of sound that plumbs the depths of the natural world's mysteries and uncertainties-questions that have vexed humanity since the dawn of time asked anew amidst a backdrop that's as haunting as it is holistic. It's music to lose yourself in.

With a foundation of simple melancholy piano chord progressions that came to fruition during jetlagged nights in his wife's childhood home in Germany, No Wilderness Deep Enough was further embellished with mellotron and electronic treatments in Von Till's home studio in North Idaho. Viewing the emerging result as an ambient instrumental album, he consulted friend and engineer Randall Dunn (Marissa Nadler, Earth) about adding live cello and french horn and piano in a proper studio. After enlisting Brent Arnold on cello and Aaron Korn on french horn, he challenged Von Till to sing over the music and make it his next solo album-which is exactly what happened, with final work being completed at Tucker Martine's (the Decemberists, Neko Case) Flora Recording and Playback in Portland.

No Wilderness Deep Enough arrives alongside Von Till's first published work of original poetry, Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics. The book is a collection of new poetry and lyrics from Von Till's solo career over the past 20 years. It's a work of rich text that showcases his deeply felt ruminations on the myriad beginnings and endings of life itself, offering another medium of which to experience his singular artistic perspective.

Lyrically, No Wilderness Deep Enough touches on themes essential to living in the world around us, as well as co-existing with ourselves and others. "It's about personal longings and loss, and the loves and insecurities we all feel combined with meditations on humanity as a whole," Von Till explains while discussing his main artistic aims behind the album, as well as his poetic expressions captured in Harvestman. "I'm exploring the great disconnect: from the natural world, from each other, and ultimately from ourselves-trying to find meaning and depth in re-establishing those connections, to find a resonance in purpose and acknowledging the past while looking towards the future and still being in the moment."

