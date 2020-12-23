Steve Aoki & Aloe Blacc Unite on Uplifting Collaboration 'My Way'

2x-Grammy-nominated producer/DJ and artist Steve Aoki unites with platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer and activist Aloe Blacc on the motivational anthem to close out 2020, "My Way." The new work is the first official collaboration between Aoki and Blacc. It arrives as the world reflects on the past and prepares to enter a new year.



Blacc's uplifting lyrics speak to maintaining optimism and faith through trying times: "I can make it through this / You can throw the world in my face / But the fear gives me life / And I swear 'til I die I'm gonna do it my way." The message is accentuated by Aoki's upbeat synth melodies and dynamic backbeat, blending seamlessly with Blacc's soulful touch.



"I'm so excited for my track with Aloe to finally be out in the world and to be able to share it with all of you," shares Steve Aoki. "He has an incredible voice & it's been awesome getting to work with him and blending my signature sound with his."



Accompanying the single is an official music video directed by Marco Marchiori. Featuring shots of Aoki and Blacc performing "My Way" cut up with TikTok-trending transitions, the video highlights the track's strong message while emanating its uplifting spirit to viewers.



"My Way is such an anthem," shares Aloe Blacc. "I knew Steve could take it to the next level! This song is the perfect way to ring in the new year.

