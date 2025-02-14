Stephen Hamm Theremin Man Releases LIVE FROM PLANET EARTH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vancouver's Stephen Hamm, known to fans as Theremin Man, has released Live From Planet Earth through Light Organ Records. This live album marks an exciting new chapter in Hamm's career, offering a captivating sonic experience that builds on his unique electro-rock style. Known for his mastery of the theremin, Hamm combines ambient soundscapes with pulsating rhythms and ethereal melodies, creating music that is both experimental and accessible. Live From Planet Earth was recorded on May 25, 2024 in front of an excited audience at 604 Records Sound Stage in East Vancouver. The venue's infinity screen provided stunning visuals that complemented the music's cosmic energy. Hamm explained,

"I wanted to create something intimate and memorable. When I learned about the sound stage's infinity screen, I knew it was the perfect place. Colin Janz, who works there, was incredibly enthusiastic, and together we planned the show." The event featured Felix Fung on guitar, Ani Kyd-Wolf and Sinead X Sanders on backing vocals, and Janz's galactic projections. This release comes on the heels of Hamm's critically acclaimed 2023 album Songs for the Future, continuing his mission to expand the boundaries of modern music with each new offering.

Hamm's career began in the 1980s as a pivotal member of the legendary Vancouver proto-grunge band Slow. Their 1985 album Against the Glass and its influential EP are credited with helping to ignite the grunge movement, with their raw, abrasive sound leaving a lasting mark on the Pacific Northwest music scene. Slow's hit "Have Not Been the Same" became a MuchMusic staple, inspiring a generation of musicians, including Kurt Cobain and Sloan. In 2021, the documentary Exposition Demolition celebrated Slow's impact on Canadian rock, cementing Hamm as a key figure in the evolution of grunge and alternative rock. Beyond Slow, Hamm's career flourished in bands like Tankhog and Jungle, where he earned further recognition for his musical versatility. Tankhog's 1991 tour with industrial music pioneers Skinny Puppy and Jungle's European tour during the 1990s conflict in the Balkans are just a few examples of Hamm's broad influence on the global music scene. As a member of Nardwuar the Human Serviette's band, The Evaporators, Hamm helped create a chaotic and irreverent blend of garage rock and punk, continuing his commitment to pushing the envelope with unconventional, energetic performances. Order Theremin Man's Music on Bandcamp: https://thereminman.bandcamp.com

Live From Planet Earth captures the energy and emotion of Hamm's live performances, showcasing his ability to transport listeners to new dimensions through the sounds of theremin and synthesizer. Drawing from his rich musical history and cosmic influences, Live From Planet Earth, continues Hamm's mission to take audiences on an interdimensional journey, uniting his devoted fans-affectionately known as the "Space Family"-through his cosmic soundscapes. As a respected figure in the Vancouver music scene, Hamm's legacy includes collaborations with artists like Skinny Puppy, Matthew Good, and The New Pornographers, alongside his groundbreaking work as Theremin Man. With Live From Planet Earth, Hamm embarks on a new chapter with Light Organ Records, a label known for championing innovative artists. This live album not only highlights Hamm's artistic growth but also strengthens his reputation as one of Canada's most unique and unforgettable musical forces. A video of the performance will be available on Stephen Hamm Theremin Man's YouTube channel starting February 7.

Photo Credit: Ryan M. Clark

