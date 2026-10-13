Stephen Day to Perform at Music Hall of Williamsburg

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Nashville songwriter Stephen Day will bring his rock and soul sound to the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn this Thursday, October 15 at 9pm. Day released his self-titled album, Stephen Day, earlier this month via Riser House.

The album was co-produced by longtime collaborator Micah Tawlks along with multi-Grammy winning producer Ian Fitchuk. The record blends soul, R&B, rock'n'roll and pop, with Day moving between genres and eras throughout.

Lead single 'Rock Bottom Baby' is described as channeling listeners into an infectious groove, while August single 'You Wouldn't Know' is a power ballad built for singing along. Tracks 'Annie Breakdown' and 'Yes I Do' are noted as impassioned pop-rock songs that recall classic music from the '80s while still sounding contemporary.

Stephen Day has seen more than 200 million streams to date and has received cultural co-signs from peers including Teddy Swims, Allen Stone, and Cory Wong, as well as a sync placement in Universal Pictures' Strays.

Event Details

Thursday, October 15 at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Doors: 7pm, Show: 9pm

66 N. 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY

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