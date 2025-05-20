Steinway & Sons Launches 'Steinways of the Stars' Tour Featuring Pianos Played by Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, & More

The tour offers music lovers and pianists an opportunity to sit down and play pianos used by influential artists like Lady Gaga, Laufey, Olivia Rodrigo and Jacob Collier.
Steinway & Sons has announced Steinways of the Stars, a unique, nationwide tour offering music lovers and pianists alike a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sit down and play pianos used by some of today’s most influential artists, including Lady Gaga, Laufey, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jacob Collier. The event has limited availability and advanced booking is required. To learn more, visit here.
Each instrument on this tour has a story, a soul, and a sound that echoes greatness. The East Coast leg of the tour will feature the iconic white Steinway Model D Concert Grand Spirio | r that accompanied Lady Gaga’s Vegas Jazz Residency and the Ebony Model M grand piano that shaped Laufey’s Bewitched tour. On the West Coast, fans can interact with Olivia Rodrigo’s Ebony Satin K52 upright from her Guts Tour green room, and Jacob Collier’s Ebony Model D Concert Grand played alongside Joni Mitchell during the 2025 Grammy’s and also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
From May 28 through June 5, Steinway & Sons Philadelphia—a brand-new addition to the family of Steinway factory-owned showrooms and the only factory-owned and operated store in the state—will feature a Steinway Spirio | r concert grand Model D in a gold glitter finish that Lady Gaga has performed on and the Ebony Model M grand that shaped Steinway Artist Laufey’s Bewitched tour. The gallery is located at 1718 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Since 1853 Steinway pianos have set an uncompromising standard for sound, touch, beauty, and value. Steinway remains the choice of 9 out of 10 concert artists, and it is the preferred piano of countless musicians, professional and amateur, throughout the world. For more information, visit www.steinway.com.
