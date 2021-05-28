Starry-Eyed Indie-Electronic Duo HOFFEY Release Future-bass 'Coffee' Single

Rising future bass duo HOFFEY are sharing their latest single, 'Coffee' on the 28th of May via Physical Presents. The single is produced by pluko (aka Sam Martinsen), who is a 20-year old innovative genre-bending producer that has toured with Odesza, Elderbrook and Flight Facilities. HOFFEY has grabbed the attention of a number of publications, including CelebMix, EDM Identity, Variance Magazine, Canadian Beats, and Clout Magazine. The duo has already racked up over 3.2 million plays across digital streaming platforms with a feature on Spotify's "Creamy" playlist and support from the likes of MrSuicideSheeep, Suicide Sheep, MORindie and Chill Therapy on YouTube.

HOFFEY is the indie-electronic duo based out of Oahu, Hawaii, consisting of Canadian songwriters Jordan Toohey and Erika Toohey. Drawn towards emotional narratives in songs, HOFFEY are influenced by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Ben Howard, Frank Ocean and Rufus Du Sol however, 'Coffee' is for lovers of all things Flume, Mura Masa, Wave Racer.

A gentle exploration of love, 'Coffee' is all things comforting - pancakes in the morning, a warm blanket in the evening and inflecting electronic embellishments to through a bit of spice into the mix. Refraining from falling into any "love song" stereotype, the two still manage to share that intimate connection with the world as their electro-pop single displays both sets of vocals found within the irresistible team of HOFFEY as well as their idiosyncratic style.

Speaking of the single, HOFFEY tell us: "'Coffee' is a story about two people who realize after meeting that there is an undeniable connection and feeling of familiarity. The idea of when you meet your "soulmate" it's almost as if you already knew them somehow, there's a gravitational pull towards them that changes everything. The lyrics in the song repeat "I could get used to you" meaning I want to constantly be around you, know you, your flaws, your dreams, your fears. We wanted to create a song that took you on a journey and left your imagination open to interpret it however you wanted."



