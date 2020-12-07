Staci Griesbach New Single Out Now 'No One Needs To Know'

Known the world over for crossing genres between country music and pop, Shania Twain's catalog is now being introduced to a jazz audience as Los Angeles-based singer Staci Griesbach interprets songs from Twain's breakout album The Woman In Me. Celebrating the album's 25th anniversary, Griesbach's "My Shania Twain Songbook" album reimagines a selection of songs from Twain's iconic album including the #1 hit and fan-favorite Any Man of Mine.



"When Shania released The Woman in Me in 1995, I was a junior in high school in rural Wisconsin, and that album very much represented a coming of age for me. Shania demonstrated confidence in being a woman and really owning who she was as an artist," Griesbach said. "Most importantly, she didn't shy away from her desire of pursuing her dream, and that was inspiring to me then and perhaps even moreso now."



"My Shania Twain Songbook" features collaborations with top jazz composers and arrangers as well as top musicians including Tamir Hendelman (Barbra Streisand, Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra), Michael O. Mitchell (Leslie Odom Jr.), Grammy winner Otmaro Ruiz (Diane Reeves), Rahsaan Barber (Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Duncan (Diana Krall, Goat Rodeo).



"It was refreshing to collaborate with Staci and reimagine Shania Twain's repertoire. Staci taps into Shania's heartfelt songwriting and carefree spirit, trusting her instincts in performances that invite the listener to hear Shania Twain's music in a new light," said Tamir Hendelman (Barbra Streisand, Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra), who arranged four of the songs on the album.



This marks the second album for Griesbach after her 2019 release of "My Patsy Cline Songbook." Garnering attention from both the country music and jazz audiences, Griesbach hopes to reinforce potential in the intersection of the two genres.

"Shania crossed genres arguably better than any other female in country music at that time, and it's part of my exploration to bring her music into the jazz world," Griesbach added. "For me, looking at this album twenty-five years later is like going home and reconnecting to a little part of myself all over again."

Listen here.

