Southern Rocker Creed Fisher to Premiere New Single and Video Ahead Upcoming Album

Texas-born southern rock artist Creed Fisher is gearing up to drop "Cuz I'm Country," the lead single and music video from his upcoming album, Rebel in the South, this Friday, April 8. Fans can tune in to see the video first when it premieres Friday morning on Hook & Barrel. Along with the video, Rebel in the South will also be available for pre-save worldwide with the "Cuz I'm Country" release.

The first single to be released from the album, "Cuz I'm Country" is a thematic vibe for Rebel in the South. Presented to Fisher as an idea for a song by co-write and friend Kaleb McIntire, he knew he had to get on the track because it sounded exactly like him. Produced and directed by Trenton Johnson, the music video elevates the redneck anthem by showing scenes of Fisher fishing the beautiful Canyon Lake in Canyon Lake, TX, and tearing up the backwoods with close friends. A rowdy scene, "Cuz I'm Country" is described best by Fisher, "It's a country anthem for country folks like myself."

Rebel in the South follows a year of celebrations for Creed Fisher. He started 2021 off strong with a new partnership signing with Dirt Rock Empire, winning a Texas Country Music Award for Alternative / Roots Artist of the Year, and experienced success with several songs on Texas Radio.

Fisher has never been one to sell his soul to trends, he keeps it real, and that means writing songs that real people can relate to; the good, bad, and ugly, and Rebel in the South is another prime example of that.

Fans can stay up to date on news and announcements from Creed Fisher by checking out his website or by following along with his journey on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For tour information, visit https://creedfisher.net/tour/.

Rebel in the South Tracklist is as follows:

1. "Cuz I'm Country" (Creed Fisher and Kaleb McIntire)

2. "Nashville" (Creed Fisher, Jared Hill, and Michael J McGregor)

3. "Down & Dirty" (Creed Fisher, Jared Hill, and Michael J McGregor)

4. "Rebel In The South" (Creed Fisher)

5. "Earplugs And Beer" (Creed Fisher)

6. "I Still Miss You" (Creed Fisher)

7. "Daughter Of An Outlaw" (Creed Fisher and Mark Jones)

8. "Wasted Life" (Creed Fisher and Mark Jones)

9. "Rebel In The South In Me" (Creed Fisher)

10. "Till I Found You" (Creed Fisher)

11. "A Bar Near San Antone" (Creed Fisher and Mark Jones)

12. "I'll Keep Drinkin'' (Creed Fisher)

13. "Texas As F***" (Creed Fisher)

14. "River Girl" (Creed Fisher and Mark Jones)

Photo Credits: Sabrina Schmidt