Soulex Debuts Sultry New Single 'Kissing On My Jeweler'

Atlanta-raised Soulex has debuted her new single "Kissing On My Jeweler." Today's release showcases Soulex's musicality in a way that has yet to be seen from the now Los Angeles-based artist, offering up a track that is sexy, nostalgic (yet still contemporary), and utterly uplifting. Fans can stream "Kissing On My Jeweler" now at https://lnkfi.re/komj.

"'Kissing On My Jeweler' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," says Soulex "It's the perfect song that blends my Atlanta background with my soulful sexy sound. It's super current and I think it perfectly reflects my personality and sensuality, not to mention my barz go crazy."

With a powerful voice eclipsed only by her swagger and self-confidence, Soulex does more than just command your attention - she grabs hold of it and refuses to let go.

The Atlanta-raised Lex Lieberman penned her very first songs after graduating high school as a way to deal with the fallout of a turbulent, long-term relationship. But the songs, written on a keyboard gifted by her father, provided more than just an outlet for teenage emotions: They quickly caught the ear of Grammy-winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Rae Sremmurd), who signed her to a co-publishing deal with Warner Chappel.

One move to Los Angeles, a 400-song catalog, and 100,000 Instagram followers later, Soulex is turning heads with a sound that's painstakingly soul-bearing. 2019's Love Lessons EP introduced her to the world with moody, sparse instrumentation beneath a smoky, timeless vocal that brought her self-described "coping music" to life in a cinematic, dramatic display of anguish and earnestness.

"Every song I put out is so vulnerable that you're able to track my life in real time," she says. "My catalog shows the evolution of me growing as a person and more into myself."

Now, with the benefit of distance and maturity, Soulex has transformed her past pain into anthems of positivity: A trio of 2020 singles ("Valentine," "Rich Girl," and "Kissing On My Jeweler") have cemented her as a rising force, a star-in-the-making whose unapologetic confidence is desperately needed in these polarized times.

Less meditative than her old material but no less captivating, songs like "Kissing On My Jeweler" showcase a chameleonic quality to Soulex's sound, flexing her musicality and shoot-first-ask-questions-later cabaret cool to create something that's all at once modern, nostalgic, and entirely uplifting. Swirling cello quickly descends into a darkly romantic, noir-tinged mid-tempo stomp that, mixed with blustery one-liners ("He says I'm so fire/Well my hand is on the holster"), celebrates the power of individuality.

"My goal as an artist is to promote self-love," she says of "Kissing On My Jeweler." "In our society, there's so much aggression and miscommunication. If you love yourself, you're able to send a powerful message to others. When I listen to Love Lessons, I think, 'She's so cute; she thought the world was ending.' Now, I want people to feel like they can take on the world."

With more new music - including her debut full-length - on the horizon and an appearance on the hit Bravo TV show Shahs Of Sunset on deck, Soulex is well on her way to conquering the pop game. More importantly, she's gotten here by boldly being herself, knowing that deep down, no one can tell her story better than she can.

"There's a big difference between a singer and a songwriter," she begins. "The singer is the vessel for the message, but as a songwriter, you have this feeling inside of you that you have to put into a song. Every morning, I wake up and feel moved to write and share parts of my life. That's what a true artist is."

Listen here: