Soul Asylum Unveils 2025 UK Tour Dates

Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling rock band SOUL ASYLUM have announced a slew of UK & European shows for January and February 2025. The run will include shows in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, and London, and will see the band touring with the songs of their recently released 13th studio album, ‘Slowly But Shirley’ (out now, via Blue Élan Records).



The latest tour follows the band’s huge co-headline tour with Everclear in 2022, which saw the Minneapolis legends reassert their phenomenal live reputation. Over the years, Soul Asylum have performed on pivotal UK TV fixtures like Later… with Jools, played a main stage slot at Glastonbury 1995 alongside the likes of Oasis and The Cure, while also stunning audiences at major UK venues like Glasgow Barrowland, Brixton Academy, The London Astoria, and Manchester Academy.

SOUL ASYLUM - UK & EUROPEAN DATES

25 JAN – Valetta, MALTA – Aria Complex

27 JAN – Bristol, UK – Fleece

28 JAN – Manchester, UK – Club Academy

29 JAN – Glasgow, UK – Garage

31 JAN – London, UK – Dingwalls

02 FEB – Prague, CZECH – Lucerna

03 FEB – Warsaw, POL – Stodola

04 FEB – Berlin, GER – Festsaal

06 FEB – Munich, GER – Strom

08 FEB – Sneek, NL – Het Bolwerk

09 FEB – Dusseldorf, GER – Zakk

10 FEB – Hamburg, GER – Kent Club

12 FEB – Milan, IT - Alcatraz

Known for their dynamic blend of punk energy and heartfelt melodies, Soul Asylum's new album delivers a rich array of musical styles, from raucous rockers with guitar-fueled firepower to delicate heartfelt tunes. Collaborating once again with producer Steve Jordan (Rolling Stones, John Mayer, Robert Cray, Keith Richards), who helmed their 1990 album And the Horse They Rode In On, the band finds a seamless balance between revisiting their roots and breaking new sonic ground. At the heart of the album is frontman Dave Pirner's soulful songwriting, with the band recording live in the studio to capture the raw, captivating spirit that defines their unforgettable live performances.

The album's title and cover pay homage to Shirley “Cha Cha” Muldowney, a pioneering drag racer who inspired Pirner in his youth. As he explains: “When I was a kid, I loved drag racing… And she was the first woman of drag race. It meant a lot to me that she was willing to stand up against all these men in racing. My manager called her up, and she gave us her blessing, which means a whole lot to me because she was a childhood hero.”

‘Slowly But Shirley’ opens with the powerful track “The Only Thing I’m Missing,” showcasing the band's signature sound with a scorching guitar line and a buoyant tempo, setting the tone for the rest of the 11 tracks.

With ‘Slowly But Shirley’, Soul Asylum continues to explore the emotional highs and lows of life while honouring their legacy as one of Minneapolis' most enduring rock bands. The album is a testament to their staying power, combining musical growth with the familiar grit and energy that has defined them for over four decades. “You come into the studio with everything you've learned from previous record-making experiences,” Pirner says. "That can't help but guide you and make it a better, more efficient process.”

Elsewhere, the album flows effortlessly into the deeply introspective “High Road,” a single that took Pirner years to perfect. Its raw vulnerability and hook-laden chorus are quintessential Soul Asylum, embodying the spirit of resilience and evolution that defines the album. The song’s emotional weight is a clear standout, showcasing Pirner's ability to capture personal struggles in an accessible, melodic way.

Soul Asylum’s legacy spans over four decades, highlighted by their breakthrough album, Grave Dancers Union, which went double platinum and featured the Grammy-winning hit, "Runaway Train." Despite challenges and changes, the band has remained a vital force in the rock scene, continually evolving while staying true to their roots. ‘Slowly But Shirley’ is a testament to their enduring spirit and creative prowess.

About Soul Asylum

Soul Asylum’s early indie success led to the band entering the major-label mainstream with 1988's Hang Time, and its 1990 follow-up And the Horse They Rode In On, before achieving a platinum-level commercial breakthrough with 1992's Grave Dancers Union (certified 3x platinum), and 1995's Let Your Dim Light Shine. Grave Dancers Union featured the international hits "Runaway Train," which won a 1994 Grammy as Best Rock Song, and "Black Gold," while Let Your Dim Light Shine (platinum) spawned the hit "Misery." After 1998's Candy from a Stranger, Soul Asylum returned to action in 2006 with The Silver Lining, Delayed Reaction six years later, and 2016’s Change of Fortune.

In April 2020 they released a new studio album, Hurry Up and Wait, and enjoyed fan and critical acclaim worldwide landing the band their highest Billboard Chart position since 1995's Platinum-selling Let Your Dim Light Shine. That same year, Pirner also published the acclaimed Loud Fast Words, a book of his lyrics accompanied by commentary and essays about each Soul Asylum album and song.

photo credit – Darin Kamnetz

