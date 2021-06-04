Sophie Powers Unveils Music Video for 'Lonely Army'

Toronto-born artist Sophie Powers has unveiled her brand new music video for her recent single, "Lonely Army" via Set Records. Her first rock-laced single tackles the feeling of widespread loneliness that so many of us experienced during 2020's seemingly endless lockdown, featuring powerful vocals that seem much more mature than Powers' mere 16 years old.

"I wanted the video to embody the same raw real energy as the song itself," Sophie shares on the video. "From the colour grading to the shots of Toronto under lockdown, the video correlates with how I felt when I wrote Lonely Army: Alone but surrounded by so many."

Check out the music video for "Lonely Army" below.

Contemplating this during the height of the pandemic made her "brain explode" and she channeled that revelation into an anthemic power ballad. It's a song to get you through the long nights that ultimately leads you to the hope of all these lonely people feeling vulnerable together. We're all linked, as the outro musically conveys. Powers sweetly sings, "We can be together: lonely army" as her multi-tracked vocals accompany her in the background. The moment conjures the power of many voices and demonstrates the force of her authenticity.

At just 16 years old, Sophie Powers is the bold voice of a new generation. She understands the unique pressures of modern girlhood and uses her experience to write unfiltered, devil-may-care anthems about the ups and downs of being yourself. One minute she's confident and cool, with the sneering attitude of a punk rock frontwoman, and the next she's vulnerable and raw, channeling the loneliness of contemporary life in a stirring ballad.

In the midst of quarantine, she decamped to Los Angeles, living away from her parents for the first time in her life with a group of musicians. "In Toronto, I had my parents and friends constantly giving input and telling me what they think about my life. But in L.A. I was left alone with my thoughts. It got quiet."

In that quiet, she understood her real goal: to express herself honestly. "Music was my outlet during some really dark times," Powers says. "If I can be that outlet and help other kids navigate what I went through, that's all I want as an artist."

Combining the crunchy sound of punk with today's hip-hop and pop, Sophie Powers is the unfiltered and uncompromising voice of a new generation.