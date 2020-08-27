Song Suffragettes Wraps August Celebration Of The 100th Anniversary Of The 19th Amendment

See highlights from the celebration.

Yesterday marked a historic American moment with the 100th Anniversary of the official ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which granted women the right to vote. It was also the end of a month-long celebration of the suffrage centennial by all-female singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes.



Song Suffragettes partnered with the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission (WSCC) on four live shows in August titled Live From Nashville: Song Suffragettes. Special Guests for those shows included Lindsay Ell (Aug. 3), Maddie & Tae (Aug. 10), Ashley McBryde (Aug. 17) and Runaway June (Aug. 24) joining a robust line-up of established Song Suffragettes including hosts Kalie Shorr, Erin Grand, Chloe Gilligan and Jenna Paulette along with Julie Williams, Carter Faith, Raquel Cole, Bree Doster, Stevie Woodward, Ava Suppelsa, Trannie Anderson, Mignon, Emily Landis, Mia Mantia, Kasey Tyndall, Mia Morris and bonus special guest Caylee Hammack.



The four shows were livestreamed from the Song Suffragettes' home stage at The Listening Room Café with "Votes For Women" buttons provided to all patrons courtesy of the WSCC. The August 17 show welcomed Melanie Curtis and Melissa Lowe from the all-female Highlight Pro Skydiving Team who presented Song Suffragettes with a "Votes for Women" flag the day before they and their team made a historic skydive into Nashville's Centennial Park.



The four livestreamed shows are available on the Song Suffragettes' YouTube channel along with a new highlights video available here.



Song Suffragettes participated in The Hermitage Hotel's commemoration of the 19th Amendment wherein Kalie Shorr, Julie Williams, Erin Grand and Caroline Marquard performed three songs including a classic suffrage protest song titled "Let Us All Speak Our Minds". A key destination for both pro- and anti-suffragists during the final battle in Tennessee to secure the 19th Amendment's ratification, The Hermitage Hotel event featured dignitaries and speakers who recounted the story of how Tennessee was the final state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment. CBS Sunday Morning told that story here.



Song Suffragettes also facilitated two U.S. National Anthem performances by Stoney Creek Records' Lindsay Ell before Major League Baseball games on two historic dates. The first performance opened the Baltimore Orioles game on August 18th, the day Tennessee ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. The second performance happened last night before the Washington Nationals game on the day the 19th Amendment was officially certified into the U.S. Constitution 100 years ago. Ell's performance before the Nationals game can be seen here.



Song Suffragettes shows happen every Monday night at The Listening Room Café and all shows are livestreamed on the Song Suffragettes' YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/songsuffragettes/live.

