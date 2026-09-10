Somerset Sounds to Launch Annual Music Festival at Cooper Associates County Ground

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Somerset County Cricket Club has announced a joint partnership with live entertainment company Full Fat 360 to launch Somerset Sounds, a new annual summer concert destination. Launching in Summer 2027 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, the project will establish a new festival on the UK live music circuit for international touring acts.

The launch marks a move to establish the Cooper Associates County Ground as a primary UK live entertainment destination in its own right, expanding the venue's footprint beyond its 145-year sporting legacy dating back to 1881. Building on a track record of staging major live events and welcoming internationally renowned artists including Sir Elton John, Rod Stewart and Lionel Richie, Somerset Sounds represents what organizers describe as the next step in the venue's evolution on a national scale. The initiative is intended to establish a new consumer brand that turns Taunton into a stop on the international summer tour circuit, with an aim toward tourism, cultural identity, and economic impact across the region.

Surrounded by the backdrop of the Quantock Hills and historic church towers, the venue will host outdoor main-stage shows on the outfield, supported by hospitality packages in the stands and a new St James Street Fan Village featuring curated food, drink, and cultural pop-ups. The venue is located near Taunton train station, with direct links to London, Bristol, and Exeter.

The initiative is co-promoted and delivered by Full Fat 360, a UK promoter whose national portfolio includes the SMK Live festival series at Milton Keynes' 30,000-capacity Stadium MK, and headline shows including Kings of Leon and the multi-act BS3 Festival at Bristol's Ashton Gate.

A 2025 impact analysis commissioned to demonstrate the economic value of Somerset County Cricket Club's contribution to the local and regional economy estimated that after attracting 150,000 visitors a year to the Cooper Associates County Ground, and after taking into consideration the Club's annual turnover, the Club contributes in excess of £20m per annum and directly supports over 200 jobs in the local area.

'The Cooper Associates County Ground already has an incredible legacy of hosting world-class live entertainment, and Somerset Sounds is the next ambitious step in that evolution. Taunton and the wider region have a massive appetite for major live music, and this partnership allows us to establish the region as a destination on the national touring circuit.

We're thrilled to be working with Somerset County Cricket Club to bring international acts to this iconic venue and build an event series the entire South West can be proud of. Summer 2027 is only the beginning.'

Oli Bartlam - Founder, Full Fat 360

'Somerset Sounds represents an important step in the evolution of the Club and the Cooper Associates County Ground. Cricket will always be at the heart of who we are, but we have a much wider ambition for the venue and for the role it can play within Somerset.

We want to create experiences that bring new audiences to Taunton from across the South West and beyond, while generating meaningful economic and cultural benefits for the County. We have a proud history of hosting some of the world's biggest artists here, and Somerset Sounds gives us the opportunity to build on that heritage and create something distinctive, ambitious and enduring.

Our ambition is for Somerset Sounds to become one of the standout dates in the South West summer calendar and we're incredibly excited about what we're going to announce for 2027.'

Jamie Cox, Chief Executive Office, Somerset County Cricket Club

The brand launch sets the stage for the inaugural Somerset Sounds 2027 series, with the first major headliners and line-up announcements scheduled for reveal soon. For more information and to sign up for priority ticket access, visit the official website at somersetsounds.co.uk.

About The Cooper Associates County Ground

Founded in 1875, Somerset County Cricket Club is one of the 18 professional First Class counties within the English domestic game. The Club is one of the most successful teams in recent years, winning the Royal London One-Day Cup in 2019 and the Vitality Blast in 2023 and 2025.

As well as being at the forefront of the men's game for 150 years, Somerset became one of the eight First Class Counties to successfully bid to create a professional women's team ahead of the 2025 season.

As well as being the home of Somerset County Cricket Club, The Cooper Associates County Ground has a long history of staging international fixtures and large-scale musical events. The venue has played host to concerts by Elton John (2006 & 2012), Rod Stewart (2014) and Lionel Richie (2023).

Described recently in The Times as 'the model club', Somerset County Cricket Club is in the heart of the county, and the county is at the heart of everything that the Club seeks to achieve.

About Full Fat 360

Full Fat 360 is an award-winning live entertainment company and promoter, creating and delivering concerts, festivals, stadium shows and unique live experiences across the UK and Europe.

Since 2010, they have built a reputation for bold ideas, strong partnerships and high-quality delivery, working with artists, venues, stadiums, councils, brands and rights holders to bring ambitious live projects to life.

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